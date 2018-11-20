Exclusive Media Scoop Black Friday: Get Beautifully Polished Skin with Spa Sonic & Spa Sonic Pro - Walmart.com
Spa Sonic and the Spa Sonic PRO Skin Care System are two incredible skincare systems recommended by dermatologists.
Spa Sonic retail price is currently $59.99. Black Friday sale = $28.99. A savings of $31.00!
Spa Sonic Pro retail price is currently $74.99. Black Friday Sale = $34.99. A savings of $40!
Background: Spa Sonic Skin Care System
Spa Sonic Skin Care System Face and Body Polisher is a waterproof device which is ideal for use in the shower, bath, and sink. It operates with four attachments (all included): a small brush for the face, a large brush for the body, pumice for rough areas and a facial sponge for microdermabrasion and reduction of fine lines. The Spa Sonic's dermal penetrating action promotes rapid absorption of skin care products.
Specifications: Four removable rotating brush heads offer a variety of benefits
- Small facial brush: cleanses your face by getting deep into pores
- Large body brush: cleanses entire body deeper than loofah and body sponges
- Facial buffer: aids in moisturizer absorption and microdermabrasion to reduce fine lines and dark spots
- Pumice stone: can smooth out rough areas such as elbows, knees, and heels
- Exfoliates smoothes and softens skin
- Recommended by dermatologists
- Can be used with your favorite cleansers
- Tightens and reduces the size of pores
- Supports the reduction of fine lines and dark spots
- Eliminates dirt, makeup, and oil
- Safe and effective for all skin types
- Long lasting AA battery four pack - no need to charge
Includes:
- 1 body polishing unit
- 2 small facial brushes
- 1 large body brush
- 1 facial buffer
- 1 pumice stone
- 1 battery four pack
Background: Spa Sonic PRO Skin Care System - 8-piece professional kit
From the makers of Spa Sonic, introducing the latest advance in skin care technology, the new Spa Sonic PRO Skin Care System - 8-piece Professional Face and Body Polisher is equipped with 2 speeds ideal for all skin types. This professional cleansing system is proven to cleanse 6x deeper than hand washing alone. The Spa Sonic PRO proved comparable in results and durability to the Clarisonic Plus in a study conducted by the leading independent consumer laboratory (2014). Consistent use of the Spa Sonic PRO can result in a smoother, clearer, softer and more radiant complexion. The patented ergonomic design offers great handling and operates with 5 attachments: a large ultra-lush brush for body cleansing, small ultra-soft brush for face cleansing, pumice stone for rough areas like heels and elbows, facial buffer sponge for moisturizer absorption and our exclusive pore minimizing micro-silicone brush. This deluxe kit includes a luxurious and convenient plush storage/travel tote. The Spa Sonic PRO has already become the device of choice at leading high-end spas and salons, as well as with celebrities, models, estheticians, and makeup artists.
Specifications: Five removable attachment heads offer a variety of benefits
- Small facial brush: cleanses your face by getting 6x deeper than hand washing alone
- Large body brush: cleanses entire body deeper than body sponges for a head to toe luxurious clean
- Facial Sponge: aids in moisturizer absorption & microdermabrasion to reduce fine lines and dark spots
- Pore Minimizer attachment: gently massages and stimulates as it aids in the reduction of pore size resulting in a clearer complexion
- Pumice stone: targets rough spots, such as knees, elbows, and heels to buff away dead skin, revealing softer skin
Features:
- Consistent use can result in a smoother, clearer, softer and more radiant complexion
- 2 speeds for optimal cleansing
- Patented Ergonomic design for easy handling
- Cleanses 6x deeper than hand washing alone
- Designed with Clear Complexion Technology
- Water resistant - safe for use around the shower, sink, and bath
- Recommended by dermatologists
- Safe and effective for all skin types
- Tightens and reduces the size of pores
- Supports the reduction of fine lines & dark spots
- Proved comparable in results and durability to the Clarisonic Plus
- Long lasting AA battery four pack included
Includes:
- 1 Face and Body polishing unit
- 1 Small facial brush
- 1 Large body brush
- 1 Pore Minimizer
- 1 Facial buffer
- 1 Pumice stone
- 1 Battery four pack
- 1 Storage/travel tote
Spa Sonic