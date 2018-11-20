Dr. Hadi Rassael Performs non-surgical Facelifts
Dr. Hadi Rassael
Although aging can feel inevitable, there are ways of preventing age from affecting your appearance with the right treatment.CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, USA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael specializes in connecting with his patients while providing the very best care for all of their needs. With a vast array of knowledge and experience, Dr. Rassael knows how to recommend the best course of non-surgical facelift treatments, and can help patients reach their cosmetic goals successfully while regaining the confidence they desire to fully enjoy their lives.
The goal of nonsurgical treatments is to make the patient feel as comfortable as possible. As applied to facelifts, Dr. Rassael can recommend non-surgical options such as botox or dermal filler treatments to achieve a more youthful appearance.
During the initial consultation, Dr. Hadi Rassael will discuss your options such as Botox, Juvederm, Restylane, Radiesse, or Bellafill as well as laser, IPL, light or radiofrequency treatments – among others – and based on your goals, devise a plan of action to achieve optimal results, and achieve your desired level of happiness. Bellafill dermal filler is an one of the FDA-Approved treatment that’s commonly used to correct smile lines and reduce aging.
Using an ultrafine needle, Dr. Hadi Rassael can inject Bellafill into a patient’s skin to smooth away wrinkles and folds. Composed of non-absorbable microsphere polymer blended into collagen, Bellafill offers a permanent solution to wrinkles in the face. Bellafill has also been effective for correcting moderate to severe facial acne scars in patients over 21, as has been a form of treatment used in the medical field for over a decade.
Using alternatives like this instead of invasive surgery, Dr Rassael can provide great comfort to patients, save time and money and especially aid with scarring and healing. Using Bellafill can provide long-lasting results, eliminating upkeep and over time, saving the patient money.
Dr. Hadi Rassael’s first priority is your health and happiness. Dr. Rassael will schedule follow-up visits to monitor your progress and always check in on you throughout the recovery process, ensuring optimal results. Dr. Hadi Rassael has achieved monumental results with best in class client satisfaction, by always putting his patients first, taking the time to get to know their needs, and always allowing for plenty of time between patients so they feel taking care of, attended to by Dr. Rassael and the staff, and are positioned for great success before and after surgery.
Dr. Rassael can help you regain your confidence, start fresh, and begin to take control of your life again. To learn about all of the fantastic services Dr. Rassael can provide, and to connect with him today, click here.
Chris Hinman
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7578803579
email us here