Dr. Hadi Rassael takes on Hair Loss
For over twenty years, Dr. Hadi M. Rassael has aided patients around the country with advanced hair restoration techniques.
The science behind hair restoration is complex, and when hundreds of companies a year prey on the insecurities of clients nationally, how do you know who to trust? With decades of medical training in neck and head surgery as well as cosmetic surgery, Dr. Hadi Rassael stands above the rest, uniquely qualified to engage his patients and Dr. Rassael is able to coach them along to ultimate success, achieving the hair restoration results they are looking for.
The Rassael will you in Understanding the root causes of hair loss and help prepare you for treatment and beyond. The most common cause is androgenetic or hormone driven alopecia. Over time, hair follicles lose the ability to grow hair, as they shrink and finally die. This not only affected men but women as well. By disrupting the health and integrity of each individual hair follicles, androgenetic alopecia strips one of the most important parts of an individual identity away. Through effective treatments, including a hair transplant, Dr. Hadi Rassael has successfully helped thousands of patients. Hair transplantation provides patients suffering from hair loss with a natural solution. Our hair transplants procedure results in a full head of hair which is virtually indistinguishable from a patient's non-transplanted hair. To learn about your options for restoring lost hair contact Dr Hadi Rassael for a consultation.
Dr. Hadi Rassael’s passion for helping his clients goes unmatched. Coupled with his experienced, and caring staff, Dr Rassael will help patients around the country regain their confidence and quality of life through natural hair transplants. By connecting with each of his patients individually, Dr. Rassael makes sure that each client is calm and comfortable before the procedure, and that they leave his practice feeling rejuvenated and full of life. By putting patients first, Dr. Hadi Rassael has achieved monumental results with best in class client satisfaction. Dr. Rassael will only perform a single procedure daily, ensuring ultimate success, and that each client has the staffs undivided attention and resources.
By using only the latest technology that has been tested and proven, Dr. Rassael can help you regain your confidence and start anew. Take back your life today, and contact Dr. Rassael. To learn more and connect with Dr. Rassael, click here.
