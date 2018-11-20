Cohen & Grigsby Announces Firm Promotions

We look forward to our continued growth with these talented leaders among the firm’s director ranks.” — Chris Carson

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business law firm Cohen & Grigsby is pleased to announce that six attorneys have been promoted to directors, effective January 1, 2019.

• S. Curt Anderson is a corporate attorney who concentrates his practice on negotiating and structuring business transactions, including leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, equity financing and venture capital investments.

• Marshall P. Bender is a commercial litigation attorney with a broad range of experience acting as both defense counsel and plaintiff’s counsel. His practice focuses on prosecuting commercial foreclosure actions, complex commercial arbitration proceedings, representing both commercial and residential property owners in a variety of landlord/tenant disputes, and defending against product liability claims.

• Lauren M. Crossett is an employee benefits attorney, who regularly assists clients with general employee benefits matters including regulatory compliance under PPACA (health care reform), the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA.

• Emilie B. Delo is a business lawyer, whose practice focuses primarily on commercial lending. She represents clients with various types of credit accommodations, including secured & unsecured loans and term and revolving credit facilities.

• Carsen N. Ruperto is a labor & employment attorney, who represents employers in all aspects of their relationships with their employees. She advises management teams on compliance with workplace laws, collective bargaining, unfair labor practices, union avoidance campaigns and strategies, and regulatory compliance issues.

• Matthew A. Weinbaum is a corporate attorney with extensive corporate experience, serving as legal counsel to various businesses, leadership and executive teams. He has regularly provided advice to clients in connection with all legal requirements, from the tactical (customer contracts) to the strategic (capital formation and acquisitions).

“We are proud to elevate this class of well-regarded and successful attorneys,” said Chris Carson, president and CEO of Cohen & Grigsby. “We look forward to our continued growth with these talented leaders among the firm’s director ranks.”

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, Fla. The firm’s practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs. Cohen & Grigsby represents private and publicly held businesses, nonprofits, multinational corporations, individuals and emerging businesses across a full spectrum of industries. Our lawyers maintain an unwavering commitment to customer service that ensures a productive partnership. For more information, visit cohenlaw.com.

