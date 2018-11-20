Cohen & Grigsby Supports Seventh Annual “Wills for Heroes” Event

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business law firm Cohen & Grigsby will show its gratitude for veterans and other local “heroes” by participating in the seventh annual “Wills for Heroes” event on Saturday, December 1. The pro bono event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the office of Legal Aid Service of Collier County, located at 4436 Tamiami Trail East in Naples.

Legal Aid Service of Collier County, in partnership with members of the Trusts and Estates Section of the Collier County Bar Association and local attorneys will prepare simple wills, advance care directives and other basic estate planning instruments at no cost for veterans, reservists, first responders, and emergency personnel who do not currently have these documents.

“Cohen & Grigsby is honored to participate this year, and in every Wills for Heroes event. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to offer legal assistance to hundreds of veterans and first responders,” said Kelley Geraghty Price, partner, Cohen & Grigsby.

Attendees wishing to receive services at the Wills for Heroes event must be Florida residents with a military or service ID. VA cards and Forms DD-214 are acceptable. All qualified applicants are welcome; however, it is recommended that anyone seeking services register in advance by completing the registration form on Legal Aid’s website, http://www.collierlegalaid.org/2018-wills-for-heroes/, and emailing or delivering it to Legal Aid by no later than 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Preference will be given to qualified applicants who have registered in advance, as there are limited opportunities for these services. Tax planning and tax advice will not be provided during this special event.

For more information about Cohen & Grigsby, please visit cohenlaw.com.

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, Fla. The firm’s practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs. Cohen & Grigsby represents private and publicly held businesses, nonprofits, multinational corporations, individuals and emerging businesses across a full spectrum of industries. Our lawyers maintain an unwavering commitment to customer service that ensures a productive partnership. For more information, visit cohenlaw.com.

ABOUT LEGAL AID SERVICE OF COLLIER COUNTY

Legal Aid Service of Collier County (LASCC) provides free civil legal services to the low-income population in Collier County, and is a private, non-profit law firm. LASCC is a Division of Legal Aid Service of Broward County, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation. LASCC has its main office in Naples, Florida, and maintains an outreach office in Immokalee, Florida. LASCC employs 20 professionals, including seven Staff Attorneys. The primary Units operated by the Staff Attorneys focus on the following areas of law: Family Law, Immigration Law, Housing Law, Education Law, Public Benefits Law, the Legal Aid for Collier Kids Project, and the Low-Income Taxpayers Clinic. In cooperation with the Collier County Bar Association, LASCC also operates the Collier Lawyers Care (CLC) Pro Bono Program. Under the CLC program, private attorneys volunteer their time to assist the underprivileged community in Collier County on a wide range of civil legal matters. More than 180 private attorneys have joined Collier Lawyers Care. LASCC has assisted thousands of low-income residents in Collier County who cannot afford private attorneys on matters of life-changing significance. Please visit www.legalaid.org/collier, to learn more about this organization, or call (239) 775-4555.