Barnfather Wire reduces payroll from half a day to half an hour using new Time & Attendance technology from AUTOTIME
Growing business turns to Vanquish cloud-based solution to add agility and accuracy to workforce scheduling and payroll activities
Dean Horton, Works Director at Barnfather Wire commented, “We selected AUTOTIME for the simplicity of its technology. Vanquish is highly flexible and offers us everything we need to accelerate and improve the accuracy of our processes in one single, integrated solution. It gives us vital, real-time information on shifts and pay along with critical absence data such as holidays and sickness. We can even add our own notes and attach important documents to build a living and breathing virtual library. In a very short space of time, we’ve taken control of our T&A activities, made tangible time savings and improved payroll accuracy beyond our expectations.”
The Vanquish solution has replaced Barnfather Wire’s existing clocking in-and-out system that was extremely difficult to use and failed to deliver accurate readings of employee attendances and absences. Staff use the new system to clock in and out by simply placing their hand over the Vanquish biometric hand reader terminals when they start and finish work. Then, Dean and his two colleagues from the accounts team use the solution to capture and store all information relating to employees, their shift patterns and pay details. When it comes to staff scheduling, they log into the cloud-based system from anywhere to allocate shifts quickly and efficiently, track the exact number of hours each staff member has worked and reconcile them against the original planned schedules. If an employee does not turn up on the day, is sick or on holiday, it is easy to move people around and deploy them to areas that need extra assistance at the click of a button.
The ability to record and monitor accurately working hours and absences makes it easy to identify trends that aid improved decision-making, for instance, should too many staff members regularly call in sick on Mondays or Fridays or often leave early. This enables Barnfather Wire to assess the situation and take remedial action proactively or provide the additional support that staff need before employee morale or efficiency levels suffer.
Nicola Smart, Chief Operating Officer of AUTOTIME added, “Small but growing companies like Barnfather Wire need flexible technology to bring agility to their organisations and take them to the next level of success. They depend on our cloud-based automated solutions to gain complete visibility of their T&A activities, boost payroll accuracy and keep staff motivated and productive at all times. Barnfather Wire has an exciting future ahead and we look forward to helping them maximise the capabilities of their Vanquish system.”
