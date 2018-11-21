An announcement on the occasion of “World COPD Day”

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the occasion of “World COPD Day” on November 21, 2018, the Foundation for Regenerative Medicine is announcing the “Lung Regenerative Program of 2019” as it’s chosen treatment for COPD, Pneumoconiosis, Bronchiectasis, Chronic Bronchitis, Emphysema, Interstitial Lung Disease and Pulmonary fibrosis.Lung diseases are some of the most common medical conditions in the world. Tens of millions of people suffer from lung disease in the U.S.

Smoking, infections, and genetics are responsible for most lung diseases. The lungs are part of a complex system, expanding and relaxing thousands of times each day to bring in oxygen and expel carbon dioxide. Lung disease can result from problems in any part of this system.

Chronic respiratory diseases, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease(COPD) and asthma, are responsible for substantial health and financial burdens in the United States each year. In 2015, 6.7 percent of all deaths were due to chronic respiratory diseases, which was the fifth leading cause of death.

The Foundation for Regenerative Medicine is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is working to foster regenerative medicine in the US and throughout the world. The Foundation is in the process of sponsoring various regenerative programs to make treatments available for clinical use.

Many patients suffer from diseases and conditions for which there is no cure. Regenerative medicine represents a paradigm shift in healthcare treatment and therapies by focusing on the underlying causes of diseases by repairing, regenerating or replacing damaged cells using our own bodies.

By focusing on the illness at cellular level the therapies have the potential to help or significantly reduce the disease burden and improve the quality of life for common acute and chronic conditions.

In close collaboration with researchers the clinicians are educated about the latest medical, pharmaceutical developments and inventions from which patients can benefit.

The Foundation for Regenerative Medicine is pleased to announce an excellent protocol developed in concert with various specialists, to regenerate lung tissue for patients suffering from various chronic diseases. The goal is to establish a strong ‘evidence-based’ program focused on lung regeneration.

Lung Regeneration Program (LRP) is a regenerative cellular therapy (PRP-PC) used to treat chronic lung disease, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Many of these conditions have no cure, but certain treatments and measures can help patients breathe easier.

Cellular therapy has allowed many people with chronic pulmonary conditions to improve their quality of life.

What is PRP-PC?

Although blood is mainly a liquid (called plasma), it also contains small solid components (red cells, white cells, and platelets.) The platelets are best known for their importance in clotting blood. However, platelets also contain hundreds of proteins called growth factors which are very

important in the healing of injuries.

PRP-PC (platelet-rich-plasma platelet-concentrate) is plasma with many more platelets than what is typically found in blood.

The concentration of platelets — and, thereby, the concentration of growth factors — can be 5 to 10 times greater (or richer) than usual.

What is the process?

STEP 1: To develop a PRP preparation, blood must first be drawn from the patient. The platelets are separated from other blood cells and their concentration is increased during a process called centrifugation. Then the increased concentration of platelets is combined with the remaining blood.

STEP 2: The blood is then taken and put it into a centrifuge. That centrifuge spins the blood, separating it into three different layers: the platelet-poor layer, the buffy coat (which contains the platelets and white blood cells) and the red blood cells. It’s that middle layer what is called PRP (platelet-rich-plasma).

STEP 3: The PRP is going to be minimally processed in order to make a nebulized solution. The nebulized PRP concentrate is then introduced to the lungs through a nebulizer.

STEP 4: The concentrated cells are naturally caught in the lung tissue where they may begin to promote healing in the lungs. The plasma adheres to the lungs and initiates a healing response. By allowing the patient to breathe aerosolized particles of nebulized PRP, this new delivery method increases the influx of platelets onto the endothelial surface, which reduces inflammation and stimulates the healing process.

Frequency: Physicians usually recommend the following frequency:

Two treatments a week for three weeks.

The Foundation for Regenerative Medicine invites patients who are interested in this program, to contact this foundation in order to receive further information about clinics and medical groups providing this program.

Contact information:

Nicole Gann, CEO, Program Director

ngann@regenerativefoundation.org

888 712 3123

www.regenerativefoundation.org