18-YEAR-OLD OLIVER RICHMAN RELEASES ‘SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS,’ WRITTEN BY HIS LATE LEGENDARY GRANDFATHER, RON MILLER

LOS ANGELES , U.S., November 20, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-talented 18-year-old singer/actor Oliver Richman ( https://oliverrichman.com/ ) releases a stunning rendition of his late grandfather, Ron Miller's holiday classic, " Someday at Christmas ." The song is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and YouTube.The powerful, piano-only ballad was written by Oliver's late iconic grandfather, Ron Miller, who penned standards such as, "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "A Place in the Sun,” "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "Heaven Help Us All," "I've Never Been to Me," "If I Could,” “Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas Time” (co-written by Oliver’s maternal grandmother, Aurora Miller), and many more.Originally recorded by Stevie Wonder in 1967 for his one and only same-titled Christmas album, "Someday at Christmas" has also been covered by numerous other artists such as the Jackson 5, LeAnn Rimes, Mary J. Blige, Pearl Jam, Mario, Jackie Evancho and Justin Bieber. "Someday at Christmas" was also featured as the “Best Christmas song of all time” in the recent film release, “Love, Simon,” and was chosen by Apple in recent years for its holiday message to the world which included a 90-second ad starring Andra Day and Stevie Wonder.The new recording was produced by Oliver's mother, singer/songwriter/producer Lisa Dawn Miller ( https://lisadawnmiller.com/ ) and is the first release from her new record label, LDM Music. “I wanted to record this as a piano-only ballad because my father’s lyrics are so meaningful,” Miller said. “In many ways, the song is more profound today than ever before. Oliver has such a rare pathos and sensitivity in his voice which really captures his grandfather’s message. With an amazing song and an incredible voice, you don’t need more than that. I wanted the song to be received in its purest form, so I gave it to the best singer I know. My father would be so proud of his grandson.”At just 10 years old, Oliver was personally invited by Stevie Wonder to share the stage and sing “One Little Christmas Tree” at the Nokia Theatre (now the Microsoft Theater) for his annual House Full of Toys benefit concert, where he received a standing ovation from more than 7,500 people. Oliver is now a freshman at New York University Tisch School of the Arts.Oliver’s prior releases include his grandfather’s classics, “For Once in My Life – Special 50th Anniversary Edition,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “Will I Still Be Me,” and “Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas Time.” He also released several other songs including several penned by his mother, “You and I,” “Rise” “Believe,” “Today” and “The Diagramming Club.”Lisa has written and/or produced other holiday recordings for the Miller-family catalogue such as “A Miracle,” "A Christmas Truce," We'll Always Have Christmas Eve," "A New Year" and “Celebrate Me Home.” She recently launched her own publishing company, LDM Publishing ( https://ldmpublishing.com/ ) and is currently developing a new musical about the life of her father entitled, “For Once in my Life."Oliver first appeared in the critically-acclaimed show, “Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show” as “Young Frank Sinatra” at age 10. At 9 years old, Oliver released, “Defying Gravity,” his first music video. At 13 years old, he released a piano-only ballad of Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me.”For the latest on Oliver, visit https://oliverrichman.com/ and follow him on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/oliverrichman/ ,) Twitter ( https://twitter.com/OliverRichman1 ) and YouTube ( https://tinyurl.com/ya77w77l ).###

