Wattwatchers real-time electricity data meets cutting edge of energy management with specialists 2XE

Nick Palousis, CEO, 2XE Gavin Dietz, CEO, Wattwatchers

When record power prices grabbed the attention of business managers, they asked: 'What do we do about it?' The answer starts with data and requires discipline!

Without data, there’s a broad inability to make good decisions in the first place, much less tracking progress, sticking to the plan and delivering the right results.” — Nick Palousis, CEO, 2XE