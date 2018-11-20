John's Climb Will Help Everyone Reach New Heights
Helping a passionate young man with a debilitating disease do something he has always wanted to do.... climb a 100 foot TREELOS ANGELES, CALI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John’s Climb will help everyone reach new heights!
LOS ANGELES, November 20, 2018.
Meet John Janowicz a young man with an optimistic, kind and passionate character. John lives with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome a condition confining him to a wheelchair with restricted use of his limbs. A condition that appears to limit the opportunity to climb a tree. But thanks to a timely meeting with young arborist DJ Neustaeter and John’s motivation, belief and perseverance, an opportunity was born.
With the full support of the Janowicz family, an experienced team of arborists redefined the tree climbing experience and facilitated John’s Climb 100 foot into a Douglas Fir at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. We are humbled by John and his family and are proud to have supported him in this experience. From the spark, which initiated the vision to the culmination of success, John’s Climb transformed the lives of everyone involved. We at Ronin salute “Team John” and offer our support in his 100-foot climb. We encourage anyone with special needs and have the desire, motivation and perseverance to contact us for help in their pursuit of a climbing experience. We want to help anyone change his or her elevation. To experience John’s adventure go to FACEBOOK POST - Download the hi res trailer for Facebook and Websites (download link here) See the full mini documentary produced by InTree Media
http://bit.ly/JohnsClimbRonin)
About Ronin Revolution:
Founded in 2015 with the goal to "design innovative products that drive positive change in the way we work, play and live." The Ronin Lift is a lightweight portable battery-powered rope ascender with a safe working load of 400 pounds. It can easily act as an ascender or portable winch. The product was designed to help eliminate the difficulty of a vertical ascent allowing companies to complete their work more efficiently and safely by preserving their employee’s strength and career longevity. The Ronin Lift is capable of transporting individuals and/or gear quicker and more effectively than traditional manual rope ascending products. Visit us at http://www.changeyourelevation.com
