Governor General and Attorney General put on notice of oppression and treason by Canadian shareholders of the Crown
WHEREAS; NOTHING IN LAW SUPERSEDES THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MORATORIUM
Issued Friday November 16th, 2018 by
THE CANADIAN PEOPLES' UNION FREEDOM 2017, NFP INC. to REPRESENATIVES OF THE CANADIAN PEOPLES' AS THE SOVEREIGNS.
THE GOVERNOR GENERAL OF CANADA; Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette and THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF CANADA
The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould
Premiers of Canadian provinces also placed on notice: Blaine Higgs Premier of New Brunswick, Doug Ford Premier of Ontario, François Legault Premier of Québec, Stephen McNeil Premier of Nova Scotia, Brian Pallister Premier of Manitoba
John Horgan Premier of British Columbia, Wade MacLauchlan Premier of Prince Edward Island, Scott Moe Premier of Saskatchewan, Rachel Notley Premier of Alberta, Dwight Ball Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Bob McLeod Premier of the Northwest Territories, Sandy Silver Premier of Yukon, Joe Savikataaq Premier of Nunavut
THIS MORATORIUM IS TO IMMEDIATETLY SUSPEND "FINAL DECISION MAKING AUTHORITY" BY THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT AND ALL LEVELS OF CANADIAN FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL, MUNICIPAL AND BAND COUNCIL GOVERNANCE FROM ENACTMENT OF LAWS, CARRYING ON THE MANAGEMENT OF THE CANADIAN PEOPLES AND PEOPLES ASSETS THAT MAY JEOPARDIZE CANADA'S SOVEREINGTY, THE CANADIAN PEOPLES AND INDIGENOUS NATIONS SOVEREINGTY AND ECONOMIC SOVEREINGTY AND STABILITY INDEFINATELY, PENDING A PUBLIC INVESTIGATION REGARDING ACTIONS OF MISFEASANCE AND MALFEASANCE AND ACTING "ULTRA VIRES" WHICH CREATES THE COMMITTING OF ACTS OF TREASON BY LEVELS OF CANADIAN GOVERNANCE AGAINST THE CANADIAN PEOPLES AND INDIGENOUS NATIONS.
WHEREAS; NOTHING IN LAW SUPERSEDES THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE.
Therefore; all Canadian Governance levels and all within including all boards of directors and chief executive officers and governors in council are being placed on notice from acting "ultra vires" and all other regular Canadian governing activities shall proceed as usual as not to interfere with the daily management of Canadian governance as only the Canadian citizens have the right and the indigenous nations to make critical decisions that affect Canada's resources and sovereign status:
1. Federal Government
2. Provincial Government
3. Municipal governance
4. Band council governance
Ultra vires: beyond one's legal power or authority
Whereas; our Canadian politics and our system of governance is NOT justiciable by the courts and that nothing in law supersedes the will of the people and that our self-governance and self-determination is our responsibility as the sovereign co-owners and shareholders of the crown of Canada and of our corporation sole, we as Canadian citizens have had to legally incorporate a not for profit Canadian Peoples' Union as the first of its kind in the world to bring forth our legal rights and to ensure the protection of our country and its people against the oppression of a sovereign people and country into submission without consent by our governments and governing bodies.
Whereas; The "Queen in right of Canada and The Queen in right of the province" and the Crown being a concept that includes the Crown of Canada and each province, the Corporation sole and all its financial, natural and human resources it encompasses belonging to the Canadian citizens as the legitimate sovereigns of the Crown of Canada and being the official co-owners and shareholders, each holding a one vote right to unlimited final decision making authority on all aspects of Canadian governance, international levels of association and politics and ultimately, possessing veto power over its institutions and constitution .
Whereas; Acts of treason have and are being committed against the Crown and the Queen being the Canadian citizens and its Crown corporation of Canada by initiating laws that affect the Canadian citizens sovereign economy and stability and to further abdicating its duty to govern and duty to its constituents through initialisation of privatisation of; their public assets, the public private partnership participating in and advancing global governance and accepting international laws and standards of international organizations such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the world trade organization (WTO) and the United Nations Migration Compact without the Canadian citizens and indigenous nations consent.
Whereas; The Canadian Government has undeniably committed treason against the Queen (the Canadian Citizens) in right of Canada and the provinces and territories and jeopardized the Canadian peoples' sovereign rights by having oppressed and placed the Canadian citizens and indigenous nations as minority shareholders through the privatization of our public assets, installation of the Public Private Partnerships (PPP's),
