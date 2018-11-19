Appliances Connection's Black Friday Deals are Even Better with Easy Financing Options
Get up to 24 months special financing with the Appliances Connection credit cardBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As you do your holiday shopping, the bills can add up, Black Friday sale or not. Appliances Connection gives you a way to increase your budget while making your bills less intimidating. We now offer up to 24 months special financing through the Appliances Connection credit card. After filling out a simple form and a quick credit check, you can get one immediately.
There are several pricing tiers you can take advantage of. They are as follows:
1. With a minimum purchase of $199.00, you’ll be charged no interest if you pay the bill in full within 6 months.
2. With a minimum purchase of $499.00, you’ll be charged no interest if you pay the bill in full within 12 months.
3. With a minimum purchase of $1,999.00, you’ll be charged no interest if you pay the bill in full within 18 months.
4. With a minimum purchase of $4,999.00, you’ll be charged no interest if you pay the bill in full within 24 months.
With the Appliances Connection credit card, you’ll also get free delivery (This may vary depending on your location. Input your zip code as you check out.) and an extended 60-day return option (See our full return policy at appliancesconnection.com/returnpolicy). All this is backed by the trusted Comenity Capital Bank.
You’ll want to act now. For a limited time, we’re making a good deal even better. If you make your first purchase with an Appliances Connection credit card in an amount between $999.00 $2,999.00, you’ll receive a $50.00 Appliances Connection gift card. If you make your first purchase in an amount over $2,999.00, you’ll receive a $100.00 Appliances Connection gift card. Please be advised that this only applies to your first purchase and can only be redeemed once.
With incredible sales and easy financing options using our proprietary credit card, Appliances Connection will be your destination for luxury home goods on Black Friday and every day.
Michael Vivar
Appliances Connection
+1 4124189680
email us here