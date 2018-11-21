Confusion Over Pennsylvania Divorce Separation Time Coming To An End
This coming December 5th, 2018 the 2 year separation law will become irrelevant.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In June of 1980, Pennsylvania's new no-fault law went into effect. If couples had not been separated 3 three years, they had to have a 90 day waiting period in the middle of their divorces.
A few years later, the 3 years wait was reduced to 2 and done so with immediate effect.
In December of 2016, the separation time was reduced to just 1 year... but with a condition for which no one really understood the reason, and it is not very easy to explain. The new law said that if a couple's separation began before December 5, 2016, that couple still had to have been apart for 2 years to avoid the 90 day waiting period; however, if the separation began on or after December 5, 2016, the couple could avoid the 90 day wait if they had been apart only 1 year.
This coming December 5th, 2018 will put December 5th of 2016 two years behind us, making the start time of the separation to avoid the 90 day wait irrelevant as long as the couple separated over a year before this coming December 5th. (Please remember that Pennsylvania law does NOT require that a couple be separated at all to obtain a simple, uncontested, low-cost, no-fault divorce. It would simply make such a divorce take at least 90 days longer.)
