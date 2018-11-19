Exposure Photo Booths Booking Holiday Parties & Events Now

San Francisco-based Exposure Photo Booths, a consecutive-year Spectrum Customer Satisfaction Award winner, is booking holiday parties now.

We want to meet clients’ needs, but more than that, we want to exceed their expectations and lead them through a memorable event. ” — Ross Andrews

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Beat News Spectrum Award winner Exposure Photo Booths is booking holiday events and parties now, offering the excellent customer service for which it has become known.

Experiencing significant growth since its founding in 2012, the Bay Area photo booth company provided services at 206 events last year alone, from weddings and corporate parties to trade shows, special events and more.

“We help event planners in the Bay Area throw parties that are guaranteed to be unforgettable,” says Exposure Photo Booths Founder Ross Andrews. “We want to meet clients’ needs, but more than that, we want to exceed their expectations and lead them through a memorable event. To accommodate that, we have a dedicated event planner on our team whose only job is communicating with booked clients to ensure they have an amazing experience.”

Why choose Exposure Photo Booths for your next event? “Our photo systems simply provide higher quality prints,” says Andrews. “We then take it to the next level with consistent, communicative and reliable customer service. And we still have the highest quality green screen photo booths in the Bay Area, hands down.”

Customer service is embedded in everything the company does, beginning with having an owner who is always present and truly cares about the outcome for each and every customer. Andrews is also backed by a great team, who he has personally trained on not just the equipment, but on interacting with guests at the events. “We are the fun masters at these events from the moment we get off the elevator to set up. We engage the guests, help them use the props and do it all with a smile,” he says.

Customer Dave K. from Oakland had nothing but high praise for the company. “[We] needed a photo booth to spice up our work holiday party, and somehow found Exposure Photo Booths on Yelp. Read all the reviews and I was sold on giving them a call for a quote. In terms of customer service, owner Ross was great — he was prompt with email responses and gave me plenty of options to cater this setup for the theme of our holiday party. Ultimately, I decided to use his services and inked the deal. From start to finish, Ross was extremely professional. He actually came out and worked the event, brought plenty of props…. Our employees had a great time and [it] definitely kicked up our holiday party a few notches. I would use these guys again, in a heartbeat.”

In addition to a host of City Beat News Spectrum Awards for Customer Satisfaction, Exposure Photo Booths has worked for a lot of high profile clients including Amgen, Google, AT&T, Adobe, and the University of California, Berkley to name just a few. For more information about their services or to book them for your next event, call 650-763-7265, email Ross at ross@exposure-photobooths.com or go online to https://exposure.corporatephotobooths.photography/.

