Advent of large CMOS battery devices support the Global X-Ray Detectors Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-Ray detectors are widely used in the medical field for diagnostic purposes. These are used for various medical as well as industrial purposes. Filmless imaging machines technology, portability and wireless x-ray detectors are giving new industries to enter and emerge in the market. Security purposes, diagnostic purposes and, increasing demand coupled devices, line scanning devices in food manufacturing and other industrial areas are attracting the new players to enter into the market.

Global X-Ray detectors market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 6.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2021. It is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, giving chance for new industries to emerge in the global market. Scintillation detectors and Phosphor detectors are two types of X-ray detectors that are aiding the medical imagining. New advances in technology have optimized the existing detectors to save expenses and improve functionalities. One such development is the introduction of detects that uses large CMOS batteries that allow photon counting techniques, supporting medical applications.

There are several factors supporting the growth of the global X-Ray detectors market. It is estimated to grow in the forecasted period owing to supporting factors such as technological advancements such as advanced filmless imaging machines, innovative wireless communications and sensors. Increasing risks of diseases and infections, a growing number of hospitals, and increasing number of diagnostics facilities are also supporting the market growth. Ongoing technological advancements and governments support for the medical fields, growing need in the orthopaedic sector are additionally fueling the market.

However, the lack of skilled professionals and medical experts are hindering the world market to some extent. Moreover, the availability of other alternative techniques also hampers the market expansion.

The full report provides the complete information about the global X-ray detectors market and highlights the overall market share, size, trends, and future analysis. It also offers an in-depth analysis of by explaining the market based on its application, type, panels, portability, digital systems and geographical distribution.

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into mammogram, security, industrial, dental, medical, orthopaedic and NDT segments. Medical applications account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing healthcare procedures.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into CSI, GADOX, charge couple devices, flat panel detectors and line scan segments. Flat panel detectors are the largest shareholding segments of the global market.

Based on the panels, the market is segmented into small panels and large panels. With the increasing technological innovations in medicine and the demand for easy to carry medical devices, small panel detectors are expected to register huge growth in the coming years.

Based on portability, the global market is segmented into fixed and portable detectors. Based on the digital systems, the market is segmented into new and retrofit detectors. Increasing innovations in the medical diagnostics are expected to support the growth of the portable detectors segment of the global market.

Based on the geographical distribution, the Global X-Ray detectors market is segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. North America region is leading the market by claiming a major part of the market owing to supporting factors such as increased funds and ongoing research and development programs. It is estimated to continue its dominance in the forecasted period. Asia Pacific region is also estimated to be growing with the increased pace of CAGR during the forecast period with a significant market share.

The full report also provides detailed information about the competitive landscape of the global market. Some of the prominent key players actively contributing to the Global X-Ray detectors market include Yxlon International Gmbh (Subsidiary of Comet Group), Analogic Corporation, Teledyne DALSA, Inc. (Subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, Inc.), Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Agfa Healthcare, Fujifilm Medical Systems (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation), Thales Group, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Varian Medical Systems.

