Tito Ortiz Super-Fight Ticket Sales Are Strong, Says Oscar De La Hoya

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz

The fight on November 24th is expected to be a sellout when walk-ups are included. A strong pay-per-view showing on Fite TV is also anticipated.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming match between UFC Hall of Famers Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell has brought in strong ticket sales for Golden Boy Promotions’ MMA debut. Oscar De La Hoya currently estimates The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., being 70 percent sold. “The price points are perfect for this type of fight, and fans are coming out and supporting it,” says De La Hoya, “everywhere I go, they talk about… Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell.”

The stated goal for the event is to give Ortiz (19-12-1) and Liddell (21-8) the biggest paydays of their careers. De La Hoya says that he has always attempted to compensate athletes fairly.

“I want to see how (Nov. 24) turns out. I want to see if the card turns out good. I want to see what the PPV numbers are. I want to see if Chuck and Tito were happy the way I promoted them. And then we’ll take it from there.”

Ortiz and Liddell, long-time rivals, had their first match in Las Vegas, Nevada in April 2004. Liddell defeated Ortiz with a knockout punch in round two of the fight. Their second match took place again in Las Vegas, Nevada in December 2006. This time, Liddell beat Ortiz in round three with a technical knockout (TKO). The upcoming match on November 24th will be the first time Liddell steps into the ring in eight years. As for Ortiz, this will be his first right in nearly two years, but the mixed martial arts fighter says that he feels ready for the challenge.

“I believe this fight will be a war,” says Tito Ortiz, “Liddell looks like he’s in great shape. This will be the battle of the year, but after the smoke settles my hand will be raised!”

If the rivals wish to extend their comebacks, they’ll need to strike a new deal with Golden Boy. De La Hoya said the profit-sharing contract for the Nov. 24 event is a one-fight deal.

“I’m thankful for Oscar De La Hoya promoting this fight and Chuck for calling me out wanting a rematch,” concludes Ortiz. “On November 24th, I will show Chuck and my fans my skill and ferocity in the cage once again.”