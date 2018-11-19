Atlantic Ocean rower delivers Mandela Award for King Salman
Don Victor Mooney reviews a protocol letter for Saudi authorities, while en-route to Washington, DC.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman
Don Victor Mooney, the first African American to row across any ocean, delivers the Mandela Award to Saudi officials at King Khalid International Airport.
On behalf of US based South African Arts International (SAAI), an arts, cultural and exchange organization founded in 1994, Don Victor Mooney will deliver the organizations highest honor, The Mandela Award to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in care of Saudi officials at King Khalid International Airport on December 3, while he is in transit to New York.
It's an honor to deliver this award for a person whose heart is embedded with humanity, said Don Victor Mooney from his home in Queens by phone. This award is being bestowed because of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman global humanitarian work over the years, added Don Mooney.
Earlier this month, Don Victor Mooney traveled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Embassy in Washington, DC where he hand-delivered a protocol letter to officials on his upcoming journey.
On his fourth try, Don Victor Mooney, a dual citizen of the United States and Equatorial Guinea, completed a five-thousand-mile solo row from the coast of Africa to New York's Brooklyn Bridge in 2015. His mission was to encourage voluntary HIV testing in memory of his brother that died from AIDS. He was the first African American to row across any ocean.
Don Victor Mooney departs from New York's JFK airport on Sunday via Saudi Airlines to Dubai. Shortly afterward, he'll begin his journey by bicycle in tribute to UAE founding father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He's projected to arrive in Abu Dhabi on December 2, which coincides with UAE 47th National Day. A tree planting ceremony is expected in the capital city.
On the net:
www.themandelaaward.com
www.thezayedmile.info
www.victormooney.com
Arnold Moore
The Mandela Award
+1 234-805-0484
email us here