Holabird's five-day "to die for" auction, Dec. 5-9 in Reno, Nevada, will be packed with approximately 3,500 diverse lots

Hand-colored 1746 map of the Americas, written entirely in Latin and rendered by August Gottlieb Boehemius.

Unique shaving mug from one of the West's most famous sheriffs -- Seth Bullock of Deadwood, South Dakota.

Frederic Remington bronze sculpture titled Coming Through the Rue, 20 inches tall, #22 of 100.

Stock certificare #949, from The Gold Mining Company (Muni Mountain District, Ariz.), dated 1875.