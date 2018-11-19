Ganapati Makes Presence Felt at the Asia Gaming Summit

Hayato Terai Co-CEO GanaEight Coin Ganapati leaders as main speakers in Asia

Two Ganapati team members were among top industry speakers invited to share their views at the summit.

We want to see an industry that is well regulated and operated. That is a major reason why we launched G8C in Malta, the country which has the most progressive blockchain regulations internationally.” — Hayato Terai, Co-CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second Asia Gaming Summit took place between 6th-8th November in Taipei, offering an opportunity for leading industry experts to share their insights into the latest regulatory updates, developments, trends and innovations in Asian gaming.

The Asia Gaming Summit 2018 featured a three-day conference program and two industry-specific workshops. Delegates joined networking sessions, drinks, and meetings to gain knowledge of the intricacies of the current Asian gaming industry. As a major sponsor of the event, Ganapati PLC made its brand known to all, through both topical talks and as an official partner of the widely attended closing networking party, resulting in the company making its mark not only on the informative side of the event but its overall atmosphere.

Two Ganapati team members were among top industry speakers invited to share their views at the summit. Taku Sawada, CEO of Ganapati Malta Ltd and Ganapati PLC Taiwan, and Lichun Hsiao, COO of Ganapati PLC Taiwan, were selected to introduce Ganapati, its products and how blockchain technology can provide functionality in iGaming going forward. As a company which specializes in immersive Japanese gaming, Ganapati brings genuine Japanese elements not only to its slot games but to all the events and trade shows the company attends. Past industry events featuring Ganapati have seen the likes of authentic Japanese cuisine and even performances from real-life geisha.

The Ganapati Group recently launched its own ICO, the G8C token, through a new Malta-based subsidiary, GanaEight Coin Ltd. The token offers casino chip functionality and is designed to be bet directly onto its own original blockchain platform.

The second day of the Asia Gaming Summit focused on the impact blockchain and cryptocurrency-focused operations are having on the online gaming industry. As a legal expert and Co-CEO of GanaEight Coin, Hayato Terai shared his point of view on cryptocurrency: “As a lawyer, we want to see an industry that is well regulated and operated. That is a major reason why we launched G8C in Malta, the country which has the most progressive blockchain regulations internationally. The most important features of G8C are that it is stable, transparent and able to be used directly for online betting. This is a tailored innovation for online betting, which uses the latest updated blockchain technology, but is an “Anti-ICO” in the sense that it creates stability for both investors and players.”

The intriguing information delivered at the conference by the Ganapati team was clearly well received by attendees, provoking an array of news and media outlets to request further interviews. It’s safe to say that Ganapati’s offering of unique content and new, innovative concepts showcased at the summit will be highly anticipated by the Asian gaming industry as a result.