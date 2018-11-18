Eminent TED Speaker and bestselling author Dr Jawahar Surisetti attributes his acclaim to Bollywood
Globally acclaimed author , speaker , Innovator popularly known as the Think Professor attributes his fame and popularity to bollywood films
Dr Jawahar says that his success and his ability to connect to the quarter million youth that he connects too every year through the UN tours and other expeditions is because of the Bollywood films . A movie buff since childhood , his is a typical zero to hero story much like a film itself . His talks and advisory assignments keep him travelling 15 days a month and his itinerary remains fixed 90 days in advance . But he makes sure that he comes home every weekend and watches every movie released on Friday. The planning of the weekend is done a week before with the movie hopping planned meticulously to be able to find breaks for meals . The whole family goes for the movies . On festive seasons , the number of releases go up so Sundays are packed with four movies and if there are some still left they are taken care of on Saturday late evening after work.
The passion or craziness is to the extent that he does not eliminate watching any movie based on bad reviews, goes and watches them with equal attention on screen .
He says that Bollywood films are his gurus and he pays gurudakshina till date to his gurus for the growth and acclaim that he has received . He is an ardent fan of Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi but also appreciates the work of the current lot too. He has created the program “Management Matinee” which uses Bollywood to explain management principles to graduates of IIMs and other premier institutions. His analysis of Bollywood also made him invent BAAP ratings , a new scientific ranking for actors and films which eliminates the chances of fluke by a complex algorithm. He also undertakes social innovations like Think Curriculum, MyBeti , Youth Talks , Think for India , etc with the help of youth thereby generating employment and entrepreneurship.
Dr Jawahar has been proclaimed the Man of the Year by the US state twice , Social Education leader by BBC Knowledge and also one of the top 24 leaders to look out for in 2018-19 by Indian Express. But in all his busy schedules he manages time for his Bollywood sojourns every weekend .
Dr Jawahar Surisetti
Lighthouse Solutions
+91 9303277947
email us here