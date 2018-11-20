The SMART Church Facility is HERE!

The Internet of Things is now available in your church facility.

The world of IoT (Internet of Things) is now available to Houses of Worship. The future is NOW.” — Tim Cool

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cool Solutions Group, the developer of eSPACE Facility Management Software, is excited to announce the release of their FACILITeSPACE module that integrates their Event Scheduler software to major facility systems to increase operational and energy efficiencies.

For the past decade, the term "smart" has been used to identify devices and physical environments that have incorporated technology to produce integration, inter-connectivity and system processing that does not rely solely on human interaction.

SMART Phone

SMART House

SMART Building

SMART Car

Well...Cool Solutions Group and eSPACE have a new term that is not a fad or a "Star Trek" kind of futuristic fantasy. Ready...

SMART CHURCH

That's right...your church building can now be SMART. What does that even mean?!?! How can an inanimate object be smart? It is like the Scarecrow...it does not have a brain...or does it? With the newly release FACILITeSPACE module to the eSPACE suite of Facility Management software applications, we have given your church building a brain...well sort of. While we cannot literally give your facility any gray matter, we have just released the next best thing.

FACILITeSPACE is the ONLY application that allows your church to integrate your event/facility scheduling software to many of your major building systems:

COOLSPACE - HVAC integration with Building Automation and WiFi thermostats

SECURESPACE - Door access controls

INFOSPACE - Comprehensive system to integrate with your digital signage and digital room signage

TECHSPACE - Coming Soon! - Will provide integration and alerts with early detection sensors (think water leak detection, overheated electrical panels and devices, humidity control, IT closet temperature....get the point...and turn on projectors and TV's when an even it scheduled - WOW!)

BRIGHTSPACE - Coming Soon! - Integration to lighting throughout your facility

Imagine...you schedule your event in eSPACE (or one of our integration partners) and it:

-Turns the HVAC on in time for the event and then turns it off after the event

-Unlocks/Locks whatever doors you need access (that have digital controls) for that event

-Lists the schedule and other event data on the digital signage through your building

-Displays the events on the digital door sign

-Turns on the TV or Projector for the event

-Turns on and off the needed lights for the event

-Alerts your facility team and appropriate vendors if there is a significant issue

This is not a fairy tale...this is the world of IoT (Internet of Things) and the future is NOW.

Contact our team for more information and let the OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES BEGIN!

What to learn more? Join us for an informational Webinar on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 2:00pm