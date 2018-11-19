ReadyShipper X & Pitney Bowes Partner to Provide Merchants with a 3-Day Delivery Guarantee on Priority Mail
ReadyCloud CRM has partnered with Pitney Bowes to provide retailers with access to low shipping rates and services via their ReadyShipper X plugin.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The holiday shopping season has arrived and is on course to set new records for ecommerce sales and total packages shipped from retailers to consumers. To help e-tailers control costs while managing seasonal demands, ReadyCloud CRM has announced the availability of a new 3-day delivery guarantee on qualified USPS® Priority Mail shipments made though the all-new ReadyShipper X interface (a premium shipping software plugin for ReadyCloud CRM) for Pitney Bowes Shipping APIs. If a Priority Mail shipment is not delivered in 3 days after a retailer sends it through the USPS, the retailer will receive a full refund on shipping costs. Full details of the program, which runs through December 31, 2018, can be found on the ReadyShipper X website.
ReadyCloud CRM has partnered with Pitney Bowes to provide retailers with seamless access to low shipping rates and services via their ReadyShipper X shipping software plugin. The partnership has already enabled hundreds of retailers to better manage their shipping needs.
“We hope this guarantee incentivizes more retailers to leverage ReadyShipper X for Pitney Bowes this holiday season to access competitive shipping rates while taking advantage of the benefits of our delivery guarantee,” said Rajeeb Mohapatra, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Shipping Solutions at Pitney Bowes.
As a leader in ecommerce shipping solutions, Pitney Bowes Complete Shipping API technology opens an important channel for online retailers to get their packages to customers in a timely manner during the holiday season.
“The USPS delivered more than 850 million packages during last holiday season. Those numbers are expected to rise significantly in 2018,” comments Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud CRM. “We’re pleased to work with Pitney Bowes to offer retailers the peace of mind to know that they can be refunded for USPS Priority Mail packages that fail to arrive in three days when they use ReadyShipper X for Pitney Bowes.”
To learn more, please visit: https://www.readycloud.com/lp/pitney-guaranteed-3day
*Delivery guarantee is extended to include one additional day during certain peak time periods. See terms and conditions for specifics.
About ReadyCloud CRM
#ReadyCloud CRM is rocket fuel for customer loyalty and sales in today’s ecommerce world. A cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution, ReadyCloud features robust customer order timelines complete with shipping and return information, invoice and tracking number, notes, group calendar, tagging, email marketing integrations, detailed reporting, shipping profitability reports, and so much more. New features are being added every month.
ReadyCloud starts with CRM, and can be further expanded with premium plugins like #ReadyShipper, a hybrid-cloud shipping software solution, and #ReadyReturns, an automated online product returns solution.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software.For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.
