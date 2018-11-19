FloSports Extends Deal with East Preps to Air Three SPIRAL College Football Bowl Games on FloFootball.com
The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl, FCS Bowl, and National Bowl will air on FloFootball Through 2021ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando FL – November 19, 2018 — Today, FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, announced an extended partnership with East Preps LLC to provide live and on-demand coverage of three of its college football bowl games--the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl, the FCS National Bowl and the National Bowl, as well as the All America Classic—through 2021 exclusively on FloFootball.com.
The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl showcases the top college football seniors to NFL scouts and general managers who also travel from around the country to the event. A total of 200+ Tropical Bowl alumni have gone on to the NFL since the event’s inception in 2016. The bowl game will take place on Jan. 13, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The National Bowl is an annual postseason college football all-star game consisting of top players from non-FBS schools. The game features All-American and all-conference seniors from around the nation and represents more than 400 Division II, III, and NAIA schools. This bowl game is the only current postseason all-star game to focus on players below the Division I/FBS/FCS level. Each year, dozens of NFL and CFL scouts attend the showcase.
The FCS Bowl is an annual postseason college football all-star game consisting of the top players from college football FCS schools. It is played during the same weekend as the National Bowl, and typically attracts scouts from more than a dozen NFL teams as well as CFL team representatives. Both the National Bowl and the FCS National Bowl will take place on Dec. 9, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
As part of the agreement, FloFootball will also broadcast a new high school all-star football game, the All America Classic, on Jan. 12, 2019. This game will feature top high school prospects from around the country.
“We are excited to bring the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl, a Top 4 overall NFL-scouted FBS All-Star Game, to FloFootball through 2021,” SPIRAL owner Michael Quartey said. “FloFootball is a leader in this field and we are glad to be a long-term partner. This is the 9th year of our FCS Bowl and National Bowl, the premier small college NFL scouted games, and our new High School All America Classic Senior Bowl is already buzzing around Central Florida.”
“We’re proud to be able to expand our partnership with East Preps through 2021,” FloSports Director of Rights Acquisition Lindsey Ross said. “East Preps has set the standard with these events, which is evident when you see the popularity and growth that have reached.”
To access live and on-demand coverage of the National Bowl, the FCS National Bowl, the Tropical Bowl, and other football games, visit FloFootball.com to become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.
Streaming more than 10,000 live competitions per year, FloSports continues to emerge as the global leader in live, in-depth, and on-demand digital coverage for passionate sports fans.
For more information, visit FloFootball.com or FloSports.tv.
About FloSports
FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders, governing bodies, and other media companies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the events, the athletes, and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header include Football, Softball, MMA, Basketball, Wrestling, Track, Gymnastics, Hockey, and more.
About SPIRAL
The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl roster is unique in that it gives the NFL and CFL scouts a chance to view and get to know the best college football players from the top FBS schools across the nation. Again, the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl National Team will be head coached by award-winning Pro Arena Coach Jim Collins East Preps longtime Director of Coaches while the American Team will be head coached by experienced former FBS Coach R. Todd Littlejohn and the Game is owned by Michael Quartey Esq.
