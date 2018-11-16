Pastor Lingerfelt on Giving Thanks
Dr. Gene Lingerfelt and Sue are incredibly grateful for this season and they are looking forward to walking through this next year with the church family of Faith Christian Center.
Family
“He and all his family were devout and God-fearing; he gave generously to those in need and prayed to God regularly.” -Acts 10:2
From the beginning, God’s desire has been for us to love Him and for us to love each other. God’s plan from the beginning has been family. Life is not just about ourselves; it’s also about the next generation. That’s one reason God chose Abraham--He knew Abraham would command His children after Him to follow the ways of God (Genesis 18:19). This is why we are to live devout, God-fearing lives. Our children need to see us truly living the Christian life and this includes walking in love.
A family full of love and righteousness brings joy, not only to our heavenly Father but also to us. This holiday season put God first and prioritize your family. This is one way we honor God and His Word. Prioritize time with your family and teach them to love God and His Word. Experiencing this love is one of the greatest gifts God has given us.
Joshua understood the importance of this when he said, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15). Isaiah pointed out that this is the way but we must walk in it (Isaiah 30:21)! It won’t happen automatically!
The Lords Continued Work
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11
Dr. Gene Lingerfelt and Faith Christian Center are incredibly grateful this holiday season for the goodness of God in our lives and families. God loves you and He has a wonderful plan and purpose for your life! He wants you to experience His best in every area of your life! He has a plan, you just need to live it out by living your life in the light of God’s Word.
What a joy it is to know that as we walk together in this next season of life God will be joining us on this journey every single step of the way.
It’s important to remember that God will go before us, and if we trust in Him, He promises to give us a hope and a future, which is the best news as we head into another busy holiday season.
No matter where you are today, we all have so much to be grateful for, and Dr. Gene Lingerfelt and Sue cannot wait to celebrate with you at Faith Christian Center. To learn more about Dr. Lingerfelt and his ministry, connect with him here.
Chris Hinman
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7578803579
email us here