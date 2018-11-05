Dr. Gene Lingerfelt Walk by Faith

“So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” - 2 Corinthians 4:18 (NIV84)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gene and Sue Lingerfelt have always chosen to follow God’s calling by trusting Him by faith over the last 3 decades both in their marriage and ministry. Faith Christian Center, a labor of love and the church Dr. Gene and Sue planted many years ago, exists with a very simple and clear mission; to lead people to faith in Christ and to then teach them how to practically apply the Bible in their every day lives.As the founding minister and Faith Christian Center’s Senior Pastor, Dr. Gene Lingerfelt focuses on his passion, to practically teach the Bible in a relevant and meaningful way for each generation that attends Faith Christian Center and their thousands of congregants that join them online.After earning his Master of Divinity from Texas Christian University, Pastor Gene Lingerfelt went on to get a Doctor of Ministry degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.With a strong calling from the Lord and 2 Corinthians in his heart, Dr. Gene Lingerfelt founded Faith Christian Center in a hotel ballroom with his wife Sue in 1984. As the church continued to grow they have moved buildings, but have never lost the direction the Lord set them on all those years ago.For nearly 40 years, Faith Christian Center has taught the community how to apply the word of God in every day practical situations and the results have been nothing short of miraculous. Today, God has blessed Faith Christian Center with a beautiful campus situated on 73 beautiful acres in the heart of the city. At Faith Christian Center, they believe the Lord has called the congregation to live by faith and not sight, and truly believe the Lord’s promise that the best days are ahead of us. As we enter the busy holiday season, be reminded of where we’ve come from, and where we’re going, and the Lord’s promise that He will always be with us. No matter what life may throw at you, God will always be by your side, and we are excited to help you discover the plan God has designed for your life.Through all of life’s challenges, one thing is certain—the unshakeable power of having Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. With Him, all things are truly possible!Join us at Faith Christian Center, as you experience God’s presence in a new and life-changing way with powerful music and timely, practical messages.To join us and learn more about the ministry that Pastor Gene Lingerfelt founded, click here