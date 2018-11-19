Regalix Examines Account-Based Marketing in its Digital CMO Digest
In this edition of the digest, Regalix has captured the thoughts of leaders such as Salesforce’s Director, Marketing Cloud; Gartner Inc.’s Managing Vice President, Tech GTM Marketing, Product and Sales Group; and Microsoft India’s Country Head (Dynamics), about all things ABM.
The concept of ABM is not a new one. In fact, it’s been put to use in one form or another from as early as the 1990s. Much has changed since then, however. The recent explosion in awareness and implementation of ABM practices around the world can be attributed to the technological advancements of the last two decades, which have made it possible to conduct ABM effectively and at scale. With the practice now becoming mainstream, it’s the perfect time to explore this marketing approach which is set to revolutionize the way business is conducted.
The issue brings forth some interesting insights. For instance, there’s near unanimous agreement among experts on the technologies driving ABM – AI, machine learning, big data and predictive analytics. The issue also talks about future trends in ABM, the impact of AI and much more.
About Digital CMO Digest:
The Digital CMO Digest is a Regalix publication that aims to support organizations across the globe in augmenting their marketing, customer satisfaction and retention initiatives. It does so by capturing the thoughts, perspectives and insights of market leaders and industry experts regarding digital transformation in marketing, sales and customer success. In endowing its readers with such information, the Digital CMO Digest equips them to better tackle their own business challenges.
About Regalix:
Regalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech, and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.
Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think different. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley – Mountain View, California – Regalix has offices in Europe and Asia.
