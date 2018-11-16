Help Fund Summer Camp and Enjoy Exclusive Dining Reward for 1 Year

Every Year We're Rewarding Just 25 People www.RewardingDining.com

Recruiting for Good is on a mission to help fund summer camp; and will reward 25 people who make referrals to companies with the an exclusive dining experience.

Happiness is helping kids grow within, and rewarding L.A.'s best dining experience to share with family and friends” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good