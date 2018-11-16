Help Fund Summer Camp and Enjoy Exclusive Dining Reward for 1 Year
Recruiting for Good is on a mission to help fund summer camp; and will reward 25 people who make referrals to companies with the an exclusive dining experience.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Now you can use your social network to make a difference with Recruiting for Good. Participate to experience the city's best restaurants on us. With our monthly $250 dining gift card; you can share your reward with family and friends.”
Why We Help Fund Summer Camp
1. Investing in enriching experiences prepares kids for tomorrow's jobs.
2. Save families money (average cost of summer camp in L.A. is $500 a week).
3. Moms deserve and need a fun vacation away from the kids (even for a couple of hours each day).
How to Make a Difference and Enjoy the Exclusive Reward
Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com, participation is confidential. Participants can gift the reward to anyone living in the L.A.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Happiness is helping kids grow within, and rewarding L.A.'s best dining experience to share with family and friends. Imagine, experiencing Angelini Osteria, Melisse Restaurant, and N/Nkana."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with World's Best Parties, Travel, and Experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause, mom club, and personal service "Helping Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com
Fund Summer Camp, is funded by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
In 2019, Recruiting for Good is launching Kids Love Work, offering cost free mentoring services in Santa Monica, to learn more visit www.KidsLoveWork.com; imagine kids learned about ownership and responsibility to love work and life.
