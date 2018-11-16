solo sciences inc. (solo*) Adds to Advisory Board
“It is an honor to join solo* at this pivotal juncture,” Mr. Shah said. “We’re creating the kind of supply chain infrastructure and consumer protections for cannabis that will come to be recognized as not just a trade standard, but a model that can be replicated across dozens of industries.”
Two other recent additions to the solo* team, Mark Troy and Chris Battis, have rounded out the company’s sales marketing department. Mr. Troy, the new Chief Marketing Officer, is a 25-year veteran of the world of digital marketing. He was the founder of Union Resolute, a demand generation agency; and Oomiji, a platform that improves user engagement with companies or organizations. Mr. Battis, the new VP of Growth, has more than a decade of marketing, project management, and executive experience. Prior to coming to solo*, he was the Director of Technical Services at Hubspot and, prior to that, the founder of Great Island Technologies, an inbound marketing agency, that was acquired by Hubspot in 2013.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Chirag on our Advisory Board,” solo* CEO Alex Shah said. “He has that unique, analytical mind that can recognize a problem from a mile away and immediately diagnose it. Meanwhile, Mark and Chris both hit the ground running on their first day with us, have become absolutely vital to our team, and have become instrumental in developing relationships with brands."
