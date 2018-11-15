2019's Secret Sauce

Self-ordering kiosks can make — and keep — your restaurant profitable. Here’s how

We’ve showed you how you’ll be impacted by minimum wage increases. We’ve showed you how you’ll be affected by ballooning food costs.

Now, we’ll show you proven solutions to help overcome added expenses and to make a difference in increasing your operation’s profitability.

The answer is technology – specifically self-ordering devices that chart sales, enable real-time menu changes, facilitate staffing flexibility and enhance the consumer experience.

Such kiosks and tabletop units, like those produced by industry leader Juke, long have been considered the next wave in restaurant evolution.

Well, the future is here.

Revenue generated by self-ordering solutions in North America is forecast to reach $36 billion by 2024. Driving those numbers is the fact that standalone kiosks and tabletop units continue to become more prevalent as consumers grow accustomed to using them.

The devices’ versatility positions them as key solutions in how business is conducted effectively and efficiently in a host of applications to help overcome potential hurdles.

Coping with higher minimum wages

Rather than accept mandated payroll increases, which bite into already slim profit margins, owners can use kiosk and tabletop units as stable members of their staff that come at fixed costs. Knowing that pay rates, insurance and other benefit expenses for those electronic “workers” won’t rise from year to year, restaurants are able to more consistently forecast spending and profit.

Already using automated systems at the point of sale and to run equipment in kitchens, some actually are using kiosks, tabletop devices and mobile ordering capabilities to fill positions once held by qualified humans those eateries can’t find.

The technology can cover in a pinch, too, when the restaurant is overwhelmed with activity or when workers are unable to report due to illness or other issues. That affords managers much-needed flexibility to position employees who are on duty to spend more time assisting customers and less time running orders.

The software platform makes it easier for restaurants to know, too, just how much their servers are earning per shift. The device tracks tips, which managers can match up to specific wait staff working designated tables.

That way, they know whether the restaurant needs to pay any difference to ensure those workers are earning the mandated minimum wage.

Eventually, as the self-ordering devices evolve, Juke’s system will be able to incorporate payroll functionality and electronic timecards that can note to-the-minute when workers clock in and clock out.

Managing Food Costs

No more guessing

As the cost of food and ingredients for dishes goes up, precision is a necessity. Rather than relying on historical purchases or estimates when reordering amid the hectic pace of keeping the operation going, owners and operators can log into Juke devices to obtain real-time sales data.

For instance, if chicken dishes are up, they know to order more chicken. But by breaking down the numbers, they’ll be able to determine exactly how much sales of entrees with chicken have increased so that they are able to meet demand and have little to no waste.

With Juke’s system, owners and managers also can more easily move food that may be lingering too long and at risk of going to waste. They simply log into the system and can promote such items through on-screen ads, discounts and deal pairings.

And they can do it all in real-time.

Capitalize with sales initiatives

To keep inventory churning adequately, Juke’s automated ordering technology is easily programmed to upsell and cross-sell items based on restaurant preferences, which can boost the bottom line by more than 40 percent. Juke’s e-commerce-designed software ensures opportunities aren’t lost and average ticket sizes balloon by more than 20 percent.

