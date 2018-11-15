Intermountain Healthcare Supply Chain Reaches Master Level Ranking
Intermountain earned the Master level based on sustained supply chain performance over a period of time. Intermountain was ranked #1 on the Gartner list in 2016 and 2017 and #3 the two prior years. Intermountain’s strong bond rating, its supply chain organization’s initiatives to improve value and lower healthcare costs, the health system’s comprehensive approach to serve the patient, and innovative problem solving are among the factors to achieve the newly created title.
“Our supply chain team does an outstanding job to ensure we’re using the highest quality products and services at the lowest possible cost,” said Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. “This team continually raises the bar in quality and affordability and demonstrates—year upon year—their commitment to making a difference for those we serve. We are honored to be on this prestigious list as a Master.”
John Wright, vice president of Supply Chain and Support Services for Intermountain, adds, “This is a humbling experience to now be ranked as a Master and a designation which I’m very appreciative. Intermountain Supply Chain leaders before me staged us for this honor long ago and I'm proud to have led us the past year to continue our work forward. Recognition of this type validates our passion and conviction within the supply chain to make a difference for our patients. I know that when we move initiatives forward, we do so with the dedication and commitment to improve value.”
Learn more about the rankings and Intermountain’s Master achievement at https://www.gartner.com/doc/3893074?ref=mrktg-srch
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with about 2,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health plans group called SelectHealth, and other medical services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.
Daron Cowley
Intermountain Healthcare
801-442-2834
email us here