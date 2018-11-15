Biocoal Patents Ownership Transferred to Biomass Secure Power Inc.
Chilliwack British Columbia November 15, 2018, Biomass Secure Power Inc. (OTC Pinksheets: BMSPF). Biomass Secure Power Inc. (“BSP”) has received confirmation that all of the patents previously owned by River Basin Energy Inc. have been transferred into the name of BSP. The Patents are registered in in Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, France, Great Briton, Netherlands and USA.
Ownership of the patents positions the Company to move forward with its plans to become a world leader in the production of Biocoal a torrefied wood product that is a replacement product that can be used to replace coal in a number of different industries.
Background: Governments around the world have been announcing plans to scale back or cease electrical power generation from coal. To meet the announced deadlines a number of existing plants must be converted to renewable fuels the next 5 years offering real opportunities for rapid growth. To meet this demand BSP has plans to rapidly roll out five plants by 2022, with a total production capacity of 5 million tonne per year. The modular design of the Natchitoches Plant lends itself to rapid deployment at other locations. This growth plan is being drawn up to fulfill requirements currently under discussion with several clients.
Biocoal has many advantages over white wood pellets: little or no CAPEX investment required to convert existing production assets, little stranded capital investment at the power generator, 30% more energy in each shipment reducing transportation costs. Biocoal is stabilized at the plant and can be stored outside and may be handled like coal. Biocoal avoids 95% of the CO2 emission that would be generated by the same quantity of fossil fuel. Operations at Natchitoches have a net beneficial effect on the local forest. For more information please go to our website: www.biomasssecurepower.com.
About the Company: Biomass Secure Power Inc. is incorporated in the Province of British Columbia and trades on the OTC Pinksheets under the symbol BMSPF. BSP is a development stage company that plans to build a plant in Natchitoches LA. Public filings and financial information for Biomass Secure Power Inc. can be found at www.sedar.com.
Safe Harbour Statement: This information includes certain “forward-looking statements”. The forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, objectives and goals of the Company management with respect to future events and financial performance. They are based on assumptions and estimates, which are believed reasonable at the time such statements are made. However, actual results could differ materially from anticipated results.
