Mike Harper Joins Soft Robotics as Vice President of Sales

Mike Harper, Vice President of Sales, Soft Robotics

Harper is a results-driven sales leader who brings over 25 years of experience in robotic automation, growing revenue and establishing strategic partnerships.

BEDFORD, MA, USA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics, the award-winning manufacturer of soft robotic gripping systems and automation solutions, announced today that Mike Harper has joined the team as Vice President of Sales. In this role he is responsible for leading and scaling the company’s Business Development, Field Sales, Inside Sales and Applications Engineering functions. He will report to CEO Carl Vause.

“The commercial expertise of the Soft Robotics team has grown immensely over the past year. Mike Harper’s successful track record of cultivating and nurturing winning sales teams directly complements our focus on continued growth for the company,” said Carl Vause, CEO of Soft Robotics. “He will be a critical addition to scale our sales organization, expand customer successes, and help drive the company’s strategic direction.”

Harper is a results-driven sales leader who brings over 25 years of experience in robotic automation, growing revenue and establishing strategic partnerships. Prior to Soft Robotics, he held sales leadership roles with FANUC, Adept Technologies and most recently Festo Corporation, where he drove year-over-year double digit growth for the company.

“Soft Robotics is one of the most exciting robotics technologies I have witnessed in my career, and I am thrilled to be joining the team,” said Harper. “The automation solution that this team has built has the capacity to upend the automation space and reach new industries and untouched applications. I look forward to applying my experience to grow on the company’s early market success.”

About Soft Robotics:

Soft Robotics unlocks robotic automation for large, meaningful markets and labor starved industries such as food and beverage, advanced manufacturing and e-commerce. Leveraging patented material science and AI algorithms, Soft Robotics designs and builds automation solutions and soft robotic gripping systems that can grasp and manipulate items with the same dexterity of the human hand. Since the company's inception, its technology platform has experienced substantial customer validation and adoption, with production installations running 24/7 for Fortune 500 companies and Dow 30 components. For more information, please visit www.softroboticsinc.com or follow the company @SoftRoboticsInc.