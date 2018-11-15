Cohen & Grigsby Appoints New Director in Commercial and Complex Litigation Group

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cohen & Grigsby is pleased to announce that Chad A. Wissinger has joined the firm as a director of the commercial and complex litigation group, effective immediately.

Mr. Wissinger focuses his practice on construction litigation, environmental matters, regulatory matters, and complex contract negotiations. To date, Mr. Wissinger has taken in excess of $50M in construction claims to verdict. In addition, he counsels clients on all aspects of regulatory compliance, including preparing for and reacting to incidents and inspections involving OSHA, DEP, EPA, and other regulatory agencies.

Prior to joining Cohen & Grigsby, Mr. Wissinger was an equity member at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Coggin, and served as the General Counsel for two large companies headquartered in Western Pennsylvania.

Mr. Wissinger graduated with both a B.A. in policy studies and a certificate in environmental studies from Dickinson College in 1995. He received his J.D. from the Boston University School of Law in 1998. He currently serves as an advisor to the Sewickley Valley YMCA Youth & Government Program, where he has received such honors as statewide Advisor of the Year, Bock Award for outstanding community service, and Strickler Award for lifetime dedication to YMCA programs.

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, Fla. The firm’s practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs. Cohen & Grigsby represents private and publicly held businesses, nonprofits, multinational corporations, individuals and emerging businesses across a full spectrum of industries. Our lawyers maintain an unwavering commitment to customer service that ensures a productive partnership. For more information, visit cohenlaw.com.