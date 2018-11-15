Deloitte names Wave to the Fast 50, the only company to make the Canadian top 20 three years in a row
The program and annual award distinguishes 50 Canadian technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years.
The 2018 rankings mark the third consecutive appearance on the Fast 50 for Wave. With 1,647% revenue growth, Wave is the only company on today’s list to attain a top-20 ranking for three consecutive years. The median growth rate for companies on the list was 878%.
"When we launched Wave in 2010, we were confident that there was a massive opportunity to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners with financial solutions embedded into their everyday software that would make it easier to run their business effectively. Wave’s sustained growth validates that hypothesis, and is proof that the Wave team is executing incredibly effectively. I’m unbelievably proud of the team and what they do every day to serve small business owners," says Kirk Simpson, CEO and co-founder of Wave.
Wave was also named to the North American Fast 500, which recognizes technology companies across the U.S. and Canada.
To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™:
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate) and the Leadership Awards (companies that demonstrate technological leadership and innovation within the industry.) Program sponsors include Deloitte, 3C Innovation, BCF Business Law, Bank of Montreal, Bennett Jones, CBRE, First West Capital and OMERS Ventures . For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.
About Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™:
Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.
About Wave:
Wave has changed the way small business owners make money, move money and manage money. Launched in 2010, Wave provides financial services (payment processing, payroll) and free, award-winning software (invoicing, accounting, receipt scanning, personal finance) for entrepreneurs around the world.
Download logos, images, fact sheet and more on our press page: waveapps.com/press
Rob Maurin, VP Communications
Wave
+1 647-952-8135
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn