Field Service & Asset Management software business Loc8 reveals its new brand identity

Founded in 2011, Australian-based SaaS platform Loc8 has just released a brand new look and website.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2011, Australian-based SaaS platform Loc8 has just released a brand new look and website.

Simplified, vibrant and modern, Loc8’s aim is to appeal to its two very distinct target audiences while providing them with a unique user experience.

Loc8’s rebranding results in a shorter business name, the use of warmer colours, a modernised version of the logo and a brand-new website.

“Our objective is to broaden our brand image in order to make it more appealing to small service business owners, tradespeople and contractors. It was important for us to reflect through our branding what Loc8 is: an easy, ready-to-use and highly scalable solution for businesses with both job and asset management requirements.”

Anola Balthazar, Loc8 Marketing Manager.

Since launching in 2011 as an Enterprise Asset Maintenance and Management solution, Loc8 is releasing a new range of platform editions and features designed specifically for small service businesses. The decision to rebrand is part of an evolving business growth and expansion strategy and it reflects the simplicity and ease of use of the newly developed product.

“Our new brand, updated website and simplified editions are positioned to let small and large service organisations, as well as asset owners, know that we are open for business with class leading features in an easy to use platform at a great price, that is, for many customers free.”

Neil Cameron, Loc8 Director of Growth.

The brand icon, was redesigned in order to make it look more modern and to embody the three pillars of the Loc8 business: Assets, Jobs and Workforce.

Check out the New Loc8 Brand Video: http://bit.ly/2zT4nF5

To get more information about Loc8 visit: www.loc8.com

---------

CONTACT

Anola Balthazar | Marketing Manager

M: (+61) 438 030 860 | E: abalthazar@loc8.com