Bay Area Business’ $10K Challenge Grant Inspires Gifts to Oakland Nonprofit this #GivingTuesday
DeSilva Gates Construction Propels Donations to Lincoln, Celebrating 135-Years of Service in the Bay Area.OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeSilva Gates Construction is inspiring employees and community residents to donate this #GivingTuesday to Lincoln, a 135-year old Oakland-based nonprofit, through a $10,000 challenge grant.
Inspired by his mother’s long-time support of Lincoln and low income children and their families in the Bay Area, David DeSilva, Executive Vice President of the construction company, began a relationship with Lincoln over a decade ago when he brought his gift of creating portraits to Lincoln children and families. Every year, DeSilva fills a truck with professional photography equipment and sets up a pop-up studio at sites where Lincoln holds family holiday events.
“We are proud to support Lincoln year-round and especially on Giving Tuesday when our employees come together for kids and families in our communities who need it most during the holidays,” said DeSilva.
DeSilva Gates Construction serves as the lead sponsor for Lincoln’s holiday giving efforts, making sure that no single child is left without a gift to open. Over the years, DeSilva Gates Construction employees have brought truckloads of toys, art supplies, sports equipment, children’s books, and thousands of gift cards to give to Lincoln parents to give to their children.
Lincoln President & CEO, Christine Stoner-Mertz said, “DeSilva Gates Construction is a company that serves as an exceptional model of local values and philanthropic spirit. We are so thrilled to call them partners and Lincoln Champions.”
Lincoln impacts more than 27,000 children, youth, and their families annually, and its programs have continued to evolve over the 135 years that Lincoln has served the community. To join the Lincoln Challenge this #GivingTuesday, please visit LincolnFamilies.org or call 510.421.6869.
About Lincoln
Founded in 1883 as the first racially integrated orphanage in Northern California, its mission remains timeless: Lincoln disrupts the cycle of poverty and trauma, empowering children and families to build strong futures. Today, Lincoln impacts more than 27,000 children and their families in the most underserved communities of the greater San Francisco Bay Area through educational engagement, family strengthening, and well-being programs. An innovative approach, providing comprehensive school, community, and family-focused programs, combined with a unique team-based delivery and sound fiscal management, has established Lincoln as a leading regional provider of children and family services. With Lincoln, kids attend school, learn to read, and stay with their families where they do best. For more information and stories, visit LincolnFamilies.org.
About #GivingTuesday
Entering its seventh year, #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
