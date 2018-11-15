INDIE GAME BUSINESS IS TWITCHING TO EDUCATE GAME DEVELOPERS

The ONLY Twitch Channel dedicated to educating game developers about the business side of the industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blowing Rock, NC (November 15, 2018) – The Powell Group today heralded the ongoing success of its Indie Game Business channel on Twitch, which after six months has recorded 40 Episodes in its twice-weekly show.

Indie Game Business provides game developers with the business knowledge they need to succeed, through guest speakers, lectures and industry best practices. The topics of past have included “how to find a publisher”, “where to sell when you self-publish”, “community management”, “localization”, “PR and marketing”, “working with influencers”, “industry trends”, and ”legal tips and licensing for indies”.

The Powell Group has long believed that all developers, big and small, need a solid understanding of the business and marketing aspects of the gaming industry in order to succeed. Unfortunately, until Indie Game Business came along, very few resources were available to educate these teams. Each week the show discusses topics which will help developers be more successful.

The show’s host, Jay Powell, has over 20 years experience with the video game industry, and his co-host, Indie, is a successful influencer who has been partnered with Twitch since January, 2014. Their goal is to fill the void of education options in the video game industry and bring knowledge to those who need it most…the game developers.

"I realized several years ago that I, and others in the industry, had knowledge that we took for granted. Things that had become so second nature to us that we didn't realize younger members of the industry didn't know. We can send people to school to learn to code, draw, animate, design, and produce, but no one teaches them about the business side of the industry. We want them to be able to stay in business and keep building their dreams and all the great games we love playing." said CEO and host, Jay Powell.

Indie Game Business has treated its developer audiences to many great guests over the past 6 months, including Jen MacLean (Executive Director of IGDA), Mega Crit (Slay the Spire), David Logan (CEO of Akupara Games), Heather Chandler (Former producer on Fortnite), Nicholas Longano and Demetrio Cuzzocrea of Hourglass publishing and other notable companies - Failbetter Games, The Trese Brothers, Gogii Games, Tiny Build, and many more.

"We make a great team because we've learned so much from one another through the course of the show. Since we come from very different perspectives, I feel like it gives our audience a deeper look into the gaming industry they wouldn't find anywhere else." Dan "Indie" Long

https://www.twitch.tv/indiegamebusiness

About The Powell Group

The Powell Group of North Carolina, collectively has over 100 years’ experience in all facets of the video game industry. We track more than 500 game publishers and over 4,000 game developers. We have made it our business to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the companies and the industry. We are able to leverage that experience into an exceptional network of experienced partners, advisors and service providers to tackle and go-to-market challenge our clients might face.