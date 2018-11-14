WeConcile: The World’s First Relationship Restoration Application
This program allows couples to gain access to a revolutionary system designed for its users to understand more about their own “relation-ability” within their relationships. Each level focuses partners on a specific aspect of learning and experiential learning tools they will need to successfully complete the program and sustain personal change for both parties.
“I created WeConcile® because I knew first-hand how painful relationship problems could be, and because I knew couples needed more help,” said Jennifer Lehr, Founder of WeConcile. “I wanted couples to have a path from disconnection and distress to the joy of support and connection and I knew this was possible.”
The WeConcile difference is that it's a self-help course designed for you and your partner to systematically reconcile your relationship through a step-by-step process - at your own pace.
“When couples reach the end of the WeConcile® Program, we expect that they will feel a greater sense of trust and closeness with their partner. They will understand how to communicate about their disagreements and will spend much less time feeling angry, sad or upset, and much more time feeling appreciation and gratitude for their partner. They will have gained tools and understanding they will use for the rest of their lives,” stated Lehr.
WeConcile® also provides Relationship Helper professionals with the WeConcile® Clinician Program™ as a free resource to guide your their clients through the relationship therapy.
To learn more about WeConcile, the WeConcile® Clinician Program™ or to book an interview with the founder, Jennifer Lehr, contact Kayla Rose at email, kayla@theprrose.com, or visit the website at www.weconcile.com.
