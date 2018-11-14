Betting Odds Released for Potential Oscars Hosts of 2019 Academy Awards
Working in conjunction with MyBookie online sports book and Doc’s Sports Service as a recognized leader in sports handicapping, some of his recent prop bet predictions have covered the Mega Millions Lottery record-breaking jackpot as well as the next actor to play Batman. Recently, he posted his betting prediction for which personality from the world of entertainment will get the nod to host next year’s 91st Academy Awards set for Sunday, Feb. 24.
Esparza left no stone unturned with a grocery list of 22 possible choices, starting with Ellen DeGeneres as a +250 favorite and ending with Oprah Winfrey at long 500-1 betting odds. You could also place a bet on the Field at +900, but the odds posted at MyBookie for this prop did cover all the relevant players lining up to fill the role.
Interestingly enough, he did cross names such as Justin Timberlake, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billy Crystal, Melissa McCarthy, Whoopi Goldberg and Jerry Seinfeld off the list since they have already taken themselves out of the running, according to Hollywood rumors. Even though Jimmy Kimmel is listed as a +350 second-favorite after hosting the Oscars the past two years, Esparza highly doubts he will be back due to other rumors citing a heavy workload.
According to the expert handicapper, the Academy may be looking to go in a new direction to stay away from politically incorrect jokes. In a direct quote from the post he added, “My theory is that they should go with someone who is charismatic, a comedian, and someone who has connection in the move/television industry.”
He also went on to state, “I can guarantee everybody will agree with me to take politics out of the format. Let’s just laugh, cry, and have a good night watching who brings home the Oscar Trophy.”
As far as some actual picks, he is going chalk with Ellen DeGeneres as his top prediction given her ability to fit the bill after garnering some very high ratings for hosting the 2014 Academy Awards. If you are looking for a value pick at longer odds, Jimmy Fallon at +700 and Ricky Gervais at +1300 topped that list.
When asked about his personal choice to host the 2019 Oscars, Esparza mentioned, “My wishful thinking for host would be Will Ferrell at +1100 odds. The show would be hilarious without having to rely on politics to try and draw some laughs.”
