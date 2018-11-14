SignaPay Launches Mobile Sales App for PayLo Partners
Cash Discount Promotion Goes Mobile with Dynamic New Field Sales ToolIRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SignaPay, a leading merchant services and payment solutions provider and creator of the PayLo Cash Discount product, is proud to introduce a new mobile sales app for Apple and Android devices.
The App, called PayLo Mobile Sales, has a comprehensive field toolkit complete with a digital merchant application, quick quote generator, savings calculator and a suite of marketing materials right at an agent’s fingertips. Partners will be able to quickly display and send presentations, sales videos and brochures as well as order custom marketing collateral directly from the app. All content comes in both English and Spanish versions to appeal to a wider market.
PayLo, the first legally vetted cash discount program, allows merchants to offset their credit card processing costs by applying a small customer service charge to each sale that is made and is removed if a customer pays with cash or gift card. It is currently available nationwide in all 50 states.
“We are excited about the launch of PayLo Mobile Sales and are confident it will help further aid our partners selling the PayLo Cash Discount Program. This all-inclusive app is an excellent resource for all things related to PayLo in one robust app,” said CEO of SignaPay, John Martillo.
For a more personalized experience, the app includes a PayLo quote link generator, which allows partners to create links to forms that will already have their contact information and pricing in place and can be used ad-hock or placed on their website to generate leads.
“The addition of the new mobile PayLo application will allow our partners to obtain all PayLo collateral, forms, and applications directly on their phone, iPad or laptop. This solution will be a great asset for our partners to have 24/7 access to everything they need to market PayLo to merchants and will help further push their sales growth,” said VP of Sales, Matt Nern.
Here is a brief video overview to watch of the PayLo Mobile Sales App: https://vimeo.com/299135663
For more information on PayLo or to become an Authorized PayLo Partner, please visit www.sellpaylo.com or call 877.751.2891
About SignaPay LTD:
Founded in Irving Texas in 2007, SignaPay™ offers a complete menu of payment solutions for merchants including credit card and debit card processing, payment gateway integration, fraud prevention, customer loyalty, analytics software as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems. SignaPay™ is dedicated to their partners and merchants and is committed to forging strong client relationships by providing best in class services and solutions. The success of our merchants and partners define our own success. At SignaPay, we focus on two things: People. Payments.
Robyn Roberts
SignaPay
+1 877-751-2891
email us here