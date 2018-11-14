GREATEST COLLECTION OF ONE-OFF WHISKIES SET TO RAISE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS FOR CHARITY BATTLING PLASTIC POLLUTION

Whisky.auction, is to host a public sale of the most impressive selection of one-off bottles of whisky and rum for charities battling plastic pollution

These bottles are not merely rare, some of them are entirely unique; the distilleries and bottlers who have kindly created and donated fully support the work that Plastic Oceans undertakes.” — Isabel Graham-Yooll, auction director for Whisky.Auction

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The auction is expected to raise upwards of £200,000 for Plastic Oceans, a charity dedicated to raising awareness of the impact that single-use plastic waste is having on our world’s oceans.

The exceptional collection of bottles were on show at The Whisky Show in London last weekend, where the show’s creator, The Whisky Exchange, is actively eliminating single-use plastic from the show. The selection of bottles were curated in partnership with The Whisky Exchange to mark the 10th edition of The Whisky Show and celebrate the show’s move towards plastic-free.

The auction itself will take place in November, with 9 out of 15 lots already confirmed as one-off bottles never to be repeated. Sensational whiskies from distilleries across Scotland sit alongside a magnum of the legendary Caroni rum from Trinidad and a 50 year old whisky from Japan’s highly sought-after Karuizawa distillery – one of the oldest ever releases from this iconic producer.

Highlights include (full list in appendix):

The Balvenie 1973 Vintage Cask. Bottle number 1 of 1. A limited edition single malt Scotch whisky, bottled from a single cask from a single vintage.

Ardbeg 37 Year Old. Bottle number 1 of 1.

A stunning whisky, and one of the only one-off bottlings Ardbeg have ever produced in their history.

Brora 35 Year Old. Bottle number 1 of 1. A cult closed distillery that has rarely released a single cask bottling, let alone 1 of 1.

Karuizawa 50 Year Old. Bottle number 1 of 2. From closed Japanese distillery Karuizawa and has the potential to set a new auction record for Japanese whisky.

O.F.C 1990. One of only 63 bottles and the first to ever arrive in the UK.

With so many of these entirely unique bottles never to be repeated, it is expected that the auction could fetch upwards of £200,000. Higher estimates predict the auction could reach over £300,000, with the possibility of the Karuizawa alone could raising as much as £200,000 and potentially setting a record for the most expensive Japanese whisky ever sold. The auction itself will open on 18th November and will end on 27th November 2018.

All profits from the auction will be donated to non-profit organisation Plastic Oceans who will utilise the proceeds to expand its awareness initiatives, with a goal of reaching another billion people by 2020. It will develop films and other content that will target school children, policy awareness, and consumer behaviour - all with the goal of educating, inspiring, and fostering change.

Isabel Graham-Yooll, auction director for Whisky.Auction, comments: “Every now and then an auction line-up comes along that has spirits collectors and connoisseurs on the edge of their seats with excitement. This is one of those auctions. These bottles are not merely rare, some of them are entirely unique; they have never been seen before and may never be seen again. The distilleries and bottlers who have kindly created and donated these lots fully support the work that Plastic Oceans undertakes and were committed to helping us raise as much money as possible for this cause. It is difficult to put into words just how remarkable these bottles are, and we’re really hoping that is reflected in their final hammer prices.”

Julie Andersen, Global Executive Director for Plastic Oceans, said: “We are honoured to be the beneficiary of the auction and very excited to see the programmes being implemented by the organisers to reduce their single-use plastic footprint at their events. It's yet another example of an industry recognising the problem and being part of the solution.”

Interested parties can register their interest at https://whisky.auction/charity/plasticoceans or view the bottles at the Whisky Show in London, www.whiskyshow.com.

About whisky.auction

Whisky.auction is an auction website that offers the finest whiskies from all around the world. Based in London, and set up by some of the leading experts in the industry, the company offers sector-leading advice as and when it's needed, and aims to provide the best online auction platform for whiskies, fine spirits, miniatures and memorabilia in the world.

About Plastic Oceans International

Plastic Oceans International wants to change the world’s attitude towards plastic within a generation. The Foundation serves the ocean and the public by engaging people of all ages, in all social situations, to understand the danger of continuing to perceive plastic as being disposable and to prevent plastic from entering the environment. We use inspirational and solutions-focused film and media, paired with supportive activism to foster a global movement to rethink plastic.