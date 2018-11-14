22Miles, Inc. Launches New Product: Carry2Mobile™ - Creating a Unique Experience from Digital Displays to Mobile Screens

Carry2Mobile™ uses HTML5 technology to seamlessly transition the user experience from a digital sign to a mobile device’s web browser.

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 22Miles, Inc. has unveiled an exciting new product, Carry2Mobile™. Carry2Mobile™ uses HTML5 technology to seamlessly transition the user experience from a digital sign to a mobile device’s web browser. Motivated by user feedback and market research, 22Miles, Inc. was determined to empower the digital audience to experience content on a mobile phone with no downloading necessary. In result, this new capability benefits the display owner as it leads to higher usability, and the end user as it is now much more seamless to consume content on the go.

“The potential to further drive digital engagement for consumers across Smart Retail, hospitality, and education while allowing all digital signage content be taken on the go in a simple interface link, will enhance the entire user experience. Furthermore, brands can use local and branded content to make each experience more personal to the location which will driver higher ROI,” says Tomer Mann, SVP of Global Sales.

To implement, 22MILES can work with any media player and the platform can be accessed from QR Codes, custom text, and other read to write technologies. Carry2Mobile™ brings to market a variety of key differentiators including serving multiple users at once, the ability to integrate advanced analytics, and the capability to customize based on persona.

