Anti-Infective Drugs' Best Opportunities Lie In Asia, New Research Finds

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Growth Rates By Region 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In North America, which accounts for over 30% of the global market, sales of drugs to treat or prevent infectious diseases are falling at 0.1% year on year, as Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company shows. Another large market, Western Europe, is also growing slowly, at a meagre 2.7% annually. Sales in South America and Africa are booming, rising at an annual 8.8% and 6.8% respectively, but these are small markets. The only substantial high growth market region for anti-infective drugs is Asia Pacific, accounting for 20% of the global total and growing at 6.8% a year. Thus, Asia Pacific is the region that presents the best opportunities for manufacturers of anti-infective drugs, although competition in the region is fierce: sales of low-priced generic versions of out-of-patent drugs are highly significant.

The global growth of the anti-infective drugs market, held back by the slow rise in the largest regions, is around 3% a year.

Infectious diseases are disorders caused by pathogenic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. These diseases can be transmitted or spread from one person to another through direct or indirect contact. Anti-infective drugs are used to treat or prevent these infectious diseases by inhibiting the spread of an infectious agent (static) or by killing the infectious agent (cidal). The main anti-infective drugs include antibiotics, antifungals, antimalarial agents, antituberculosis agents, antiviral agents, penicillins, sulfonamides and tetracyclines.

In the developed world, the incidence of the major kinds of lethal infectious illness has substantially reduced despite periodic viral epidemics such as 'flu and the recent return of tuberculosis affecting small numbers of patients. The low incidence helps explain the low rate of growth of the anti-infective drugs market in North America and Western Europe and why the opportunities for anti-infective drugs manufacturers there are limited. In the less developed world, fatal diseases such as malaria still have high prevalence, while climatic conditions encourage fungal and bacterial illness. This helps account for the high growth rates for anti-infective drugs in South America, Africa and Asia Pacific.

