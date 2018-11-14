Services Dominate Opportunities In the Healthcare Analytics Market, New Report Shows

Global Healthcare Analytics Market By Segmentation Types 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Services currently account for almost two-thirds of the global healthcare analytics market, a new report from The Business Research Company, Healthcare Analytics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022, has shown. Software is worth a further 19% and the remainder is sales of hardware. The market has been distributed approximately in these proportions for the last few years and although the services segment will grow a little faster than the other two going forward, the change will not be a large one. Global growth of the whole market and the three produce segments will be extremely rapid, however, making them each worth nearly 2.5 times their 2018 value by 2022.

The healthcare analytics market is defined as sales of the technologies used for the gathering and analysis of healthcare data to produce business intelligence reports and interfaces that quantify disparate clinical, operational and financial data related to healthcare entities to enable predictions of future actions with a customer/market perspective and healthcare-related decision modelling systems. The process includes the real-time reporting of patient outcomes against every incident of health care delivered. Healthcare providers use healthcare analytics to mine patients' electronic health records to identify inherent medical inaccuracies in the system so as to offer cost-effective treatments while reducing the amount of resources wasted.

During the past few years, there has been exponential growth in the availability of patient healthcare data, the number of health information technologies available in the market and their use by hospitals and clinicians. These developments are reinforced by factors such as supportive government laws and regulations, availability of health data analytics technologies, rapidly declining costs of data acquisition, growing awareness among healthcare professionals and providers about the use of information technology, and storage of structured and unstructured data.

Healthcare Analytics Organizations Covered: IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (Private Subsidiary), Cerner Corporation.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Rest of world)

Porters five forces analysis for healthcare analytics global market, value chain analysis, market drivers, market challenges

Over 15 strategies based in key trends and company reports, including strategic acquisitions among and partnerships with healthcare companies and analytics companies and IBM's strategy of investing in more than 100 countries including the BRIC countries by expanding its critical infrastructure.

