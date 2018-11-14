World ADC Awards 2018 Winners Announced
The World ADC Awards showcase the innovation, leadership and devotion shown by the best companies, teams and individuals in the industry.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winners announced for 5th Annual World ADC Awards.
The World ADC Awards showcase the innovation, leadership and devotion shown by the best companies, teams and individuals in the industry.
Across 9 categories the Awards recognise the extraordinary endeavours, teamwork and commercial acumen that has propelled the field to the forefront of cancer research today.
The 5th Annual World ADC Awards Ceremony took place on the evening of Tuesday November 13 at the Marriott Marquis.
The Awards are sponsored by Abbvie (Headline Sponsor), Immunogen (Long Standing Contribution to the Field) and Ambrx (Best ADC Platform Technology) .
The finalists and winners were shortlisted from over 2545 votes cast and scientific proposals from each submission were evaluated by our Judging panel.
Fiona Mistri, Program Director, World ADC San Diego stated:
“The 2018 finalists show once again the level of innovation and pioneering research that the industry is showing. These companies showcase the scientific breakthroughs that are being made. We are delighted to see both the calibre of nominations as well as a the quantity – this year was a record year - reflecting the progress of the industry.”
Jagath Reddy Junutula, Vice President, Antibody Discovery & Development, Cellerent Therapeutics stated: “The World ADC Awards showcase excellence within the ADC field. These Awards highlight and shine a spotlight on companies that demonstrate the dedication, leadership and innovation that exists in this crucial area of oncology therapeutics. Once again, I am truly honored to represent as a judge for World ADC Awards and I am delighted to see the growing momentum and progress in the ADC field.”
The 2018 winners are:
Best ADC Platform Technology
Sutro Biopharma (nnAA Conjugation) – Winner
LegoChem Bio (Scaffold Based Approach) – Runner Up
Best New Drug Developer
Bicycle Therapeutics – Winner
Sutro Biopharma – Runner Up
Most Promising Clinical Candidate
Polatuzumab Vedotin – Winner
Sacituzumab Govitecan (IMMU-132) – Runner Up
Best Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Provider
BSP Pharmaceuticals – Winner
Novasep – Runner Up
Best Contract Research (CRO) Provider
Charles River – Winner
Abzena – Runner Up
Best Publication in 2017
Rovalpituzumab tesirine, a DLL3-targeted antibody-drugconjugate, in recurrent small-cell lung cancer: a first-in-human, first-in-class, open-label, phase 1 study. Rudin CM, Pietanza MC, Bauer TM, Ready N, Morgensztern D, Glisson BS, Byers LA, Johnson ML, Burris HA 3rd, Robert F, Han TH, Bheddah S, Theiss N, Watson S, Mathur D, Vennapusa B, Zayed H, Lally S, Strickland DK, Govindan R, Dylla SJ, Peng SL, Spigel DR; SCRX16-001 investigators. Lancet Oncol. 2017 Jan;18(1):42-51. – Winner
Trastuzumab Emtansine With or Without Pertuzumab Versus Trastuzumab Plus Taxane for Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2-Positive, Advanced Breast Cancer: Primary Results From the Phase III MARIANNE Study. Perez EA, Barrios C, Eiermann W, Toi M, Im YH, Conte P, Martin M, Pienkowski T, Pivot X, Burris H 3rd, Petersen JA, Stanzel S, Strasak A, Patre M, Ellis P. J Clin Oncol. 2017 Jan 10;35(2):141-148. – Runner Up
Individual Input to the Field 2017
Philipp Mueller
Long Standing Contribution to the Field
Dr Ravi Chari
For more information about the World ADC Awards visit http://worldadc-awards.com/
About World ADC San Diego
Focused on ADCs and crafted with the field’s thought-leaders, World ADC is the industry’s definitive forum for learning
and networking.
