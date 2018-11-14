Edwards Lowell Celebrity Furrier in Beverly Hills going out of business after 78 yrs

The Furrier to the stars, tv series and movies for 78 yrs , Edwards Lowell Beverly Hills closing its doors after 78 yrs Million Dollar GOB sale going on now

This is an opportunity to help charities and to own a piece of hollywood history” — Jeffrey Lehman VP Edward Lowell Beverly Hills

ANNOUNCES THEY ARE GOING OUT OF BUSINESS AFTER 78YRS OF SERVING

THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

EDWARDS LOWELL IS THE FIRST FURRIER IN THE NATION

TO STOP SELLING NEW FURS

WHO: EDWARDS LOWELL BEVELRY HILLS, many stars expected from now thru end of the year.

WHAT: GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE

WHEN: NOV 7 THRU THE SEND OF THE YEAR

WHERE: 8712 WILSHIRE BLVD BEVERLY HILLS CA

Beverly Hills Ca- Paul Matusmoto, President and Jeffrey Lehman, VP of Edwards Lowell, announced today that the ICONIC furrier is going out of business,

Edwards Lowell will have a series of events to mark the end of this 78-year run.

The public will be able to buy over a MILLION DOLLARS worth of Celebrity vintage and designer furs, furs used in major television series and movies, for 50% off. This sale will be massive and impressive.

Each week the sale of items will benefit a different charity as they go out they want to help those in need as they have done for 78 years.

THE EDWARDS LOWELL MILLION DOLLAR GOLDEN TICKET

The Golden Ticket allows customers, in first before the public can buy.

This Golden ticket will give private shopping hours, first in the world to select and buy from the inventory be it vintage or designer mink, sable, fox, chinchilla. In addition to the furs there will be men’s garments and fur accessories, from $250 - $200,000. Customers will get 50% off, those with the golden ticket will get an additional10% off, allowing them to buy for up to 60 % off…. There is a limited amount of numbered golden tickets available, when they are gone they are gone. Vintage Celebrity furs from Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Joan Rivers, Cher, Totie Fields, Sinatra, Liza Minelli, and furs from the TV series Dynasty & Dallas, and today’s hottest music stars that were used in music videos and more will be avail for purchase.



HOLLYWOOD AND SPORTS MEMORABILIA

Edwards Lowell with also be selling its priceless collection of Hollywood and sports memorabilia, from Hollywood’s heyday to current day, to sports, there is something for everyone at 50% off. In addition, the Edwards Lowell private collection of art work, and photography will also be available for purchase. The Art collection includes Terry O’Neill, Chagall, Mr. Brainwash, Peter Max and more. Sports memorabilia includes: signed pieces from Le Bron James, LA Dodgers, Wayne Gretzky, Steph Curry and Sandy Koufax to name a few. Among the celebrity memorabilia there are signed pieces from Charlton Heston, Johnny Depp, Tim Burton, Clint Eastwood, Cher, Jerry Lewis, the rat pack-Sinatra, Dean, Sammy and Joey to name a few.

ITS PARTY TIME

The GOB sale starts November 7th. Those with the golden ticket will get in first. Furs from the 40’s, 50’s 60’s 70’s 80’s will be available. Among the items listed above.

November 7th is a Golden Ticket exclusive, from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm daily, appointments can be made for before or after hours as well. GOLDEN TICKET holders will have exclusive thru Dec 3rd, stars and VIP’s will be invited daily to come by and enjoy.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Starting November 25th, the public will be invited to come in and buy, buy, buy. daily from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, when everything is gone its gone, the public is urged to get there on opening day and get amazing fashions while they last.

Edwards Lowell will continue to have storage, repair, and re styling for current and new customers in the Edwards Lowell Bldg. on Wilshire Blvd.

ABOUT EDWARDS LOWELL

Edwards Lowell was founded by Merrill Lowell in 1940 and quickly earned a reputation for the rare and beautiful in original fur fashions. Inspired by art and music, Mr. Lowell developed design and manufacturing techniques in fur that set the standard for the industry.

In 1961, Meriils wife Grace joined the business, they developed a client base that included the greatest Hollywood legends including Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Mae West, Ella Fitzgerald, Lana Turner, Sammy Davis, Rosemarie Stack, Loni Anderson, Joan Rivers, Totie Fields, Joan Collins, the stars of Dynasty, Dallas, and stars of today including Liza, Cher, Brittany Spears to name a few.

Their first salon was on Rodeo Dr starting in 1969, they moved to their current location, The Edwards Lowell bldg. in 1994, this became Beverly Hills most state-of-the-art fur salon, with a design studio, a two-story cold storage vault that is temperature and humidity-controlled

year-round. With a salon showcasing their fur fashions, socialites from around the world, and stars alike are a fixture at Edwards Lowell, When Merrill passed away in 1993,

Grace assumed the chairwoman of the business, finally, Grace Passed away in 2009 and her son Paul Matsumoto, President of Edwards Lowell since 1995, has worked in the business since the age of 6, carries on the tradition and empire his mom helped to create.

Jeffrey Lehman joined them 20 yrs. ago as VP of Sales, expanding Edwards Lowell into other areas such as Hollywood and sports memorabilia.

The Edwards Lowell Philosophy is simple:

Provide the finest merchandise available in a comfortable, elegant setting accompanied by the highest levels of customer service. Their attention to detail and service is part of the reason so many stars and customers today make Edwards Lowell a true ICON. Edwards Lowell furs are the most luxurious and exciting in the world.

Paul and Jeffrey decided they wanted to stop selling new furs and focus on the vintage furs they have, Edwards Lowell will be the first furrier in the nation to stop selling new furs.

