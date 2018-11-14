Disney Star Cozi Zuehlsdorff Releases Brand New Christmas Song
Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday star Cozi Zuehlsdorff releases a Brand New Christmas song that stirs up those great memories of the holiday season.MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
11/14/2018 (Orange County, Ca) –Singer/Songwriter/Actress Cozi Zuehlsdorff releases her brand new Christmas song “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Stirring up many of our cherished Christmas memories, “It’s a Wonderful Life” brings a fresh and exciting new offering for the holiday.
“Out of all the music I’ve written, this song is one of the most special for me,” says Zuehlsdorff. “It is so evocative of Christmas memories I’ve shared with my family. It’s my favorite time of year, and I wanted to write a song that reflects that feeling.”
On the heels of her August single ‘Beat Drops,’ Cozi was inspired to write a song for the holidays. “I knew I wanted to write a Christmas song, but was struggling with how to come at it from a fresh angle. The phrase “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the title of Frank Capra’s classic Christmas movie, became my point of entry into a song that quickly became centered on the warmth and nostalgia of the holiday. There’s this gorgeous spirit of gratitude that springs up around Christmastime, and writing about it just made me smile.”
Both “Beat Drops” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” follow Cozi Zuehlsdorff’s critically acclaimed turn as Ellie in the 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday, for which she wrote the opening song “What it’s like to be Me” with master songwriter Matthew Tishler. In 2014, she and writer/producer Eric Berdon wrote “Brave Souls” (mixed by Grammy Award winning Craig Bauer) for the closing credits of Alcon Entertainment/Warner Bros. hit Dolphin Tale 2, in which Cozi starred as Hazel Hasket opposite Harry Connick Jr. and Morgan Freeman. In 2016, she starred and was a featured singer in Warner Bros. TV movie “Pure Country, Pure Heart” performing alongside Willie Nelson.
Cozi Zuehlsdorff has also enjoyed much success in the EDM world. She is a writer/featured vocalist on Five Monstercat Record hits garnering well over 120 million streams to date: “The Girl” by Hellberg, “Nevada” and “Way Back” by Vicetone, “Where I’ll be Waiting” by Rich Edwards and “Confessions” by Myrne.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is out NOW.
