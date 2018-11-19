Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers an Oil/Gas Industry Worker with Mesothelioma in Louisiana On the Spot Access to The Nation's Leading Lawyers For Who Get The Best Client Compensation

We offer on the spot access to some of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers for oil and gas industry workers.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We offering to do everything possible for a person in Louisiana to make certain the receive the very best possible financial compensation. Step one of this process we offer on the spot access to some of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers for oil and gas industry workers with this rare cancer in Louisiana. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 if you want to receive the best possible mesothelioma financial compensation you do not hire a New Orleans car accident attorney.

"Once you hire a lawyer/law firm for a mesothelioma compensation claim it is virtually impossible to get rid of them. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and we think people with mesothelioma in Louisiana deserve the very best." http://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from making certain a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana has direct access to some of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys the group also would like to make 100% certain the victim and their family has access to one of the world's most renown cancer treatment centers which is the MD Anderson Cancer Treatment Center in Houston, Texas. The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center this service as a courtesy to anyone with mesothelioma in Louisiana.

According to the group, "We are especially worried about Veterans with mesothelioma in Louisiana. We do not want one of them to get stuck in a VA hospital when much, much better treatment possibilities might be available. If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Louisiana please call us at 800-714-0303. At a minimum we would like to be an incredibly honest resource for a diagnosed person or their family members and our services are free." http://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, or Monroe.



When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact the following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world: Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans; http://www.louisianacancercenter.org/research/partners/ochsner/, The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, insulators, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.