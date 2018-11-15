nexogy proudly announces that Brian Asher has joined our team as Director of National Channel Sales
He will be serving the company's master agencies and partner base nationwide.
Moving on from USF, Brian joined New Technology Consulting where he spent two years as a project manager for technical installation and support. It was there that Brian gained his first knowledge of portal services. He managed installation from conception through completion and gained invaluable experience building B2B relationships.
A Rising Star
He spent 2011 through 2013 serving as the regional channel manager and he demonstrated his leadership skills right away, and landed the role of a lead channel sales support account manager. Brian successfully managed and led a team of five account managers while creating and implementing sales management training programs. Brian's exceptional track record shot him to the top where he served as vice president of sales. He used his expertise in recruiting and market cultivating to create a Florida market from scratch.
As Director of National Channel Sales at nexogy, Brian is responsible for enabling and cultivating sales throughout the country. He will provide support to channel partners and assist in the development of their business plans to increase revenues. "I am grateful for the opportunity to join the channel sales team and excited to leverage my industry knowledge and relationships to foster the growth of nexogy," said Brian.
Other Interests
In his free time, Brian loves to go cycling on his Cannondale mountain bike. He especially enjoys riding for fundraising events which support cancer research and those events whose proceeds go to less fortunate youth. He is fully committed to serving the youth in his community and sees his participation in these events as a valuable way to give young people opportunities they might not otherwise have.
Brian's ultimate passion is cars, especially older German sports cars. He loves to buy them and fix them up with the hopes of flipping them for a profit.
