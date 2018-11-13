Emmy Winner Kira Reed Lorsch Global Brand Ambassador and Launches KIRA’S ORGANIC CBD BRONZING CREAM

Emmy Winner Kira Reed Lorsch launches new CBD Bronzing Cream

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DONORE COSMETICS NAMES KIRA REED LORSCH GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR AND LAUNCHES KIRA’S ORGANIC CBD BRONZING CREAM

Emmy nominated Actress and Emmy award winning Producer Kira Reed Lorsch has a lot to celebrate this Holiday season. She was just named Global Brand Ambassador of Donore Cosmetics as the organic beauty company introduces her namesake bronzer. Kira's Organic CBD Bronzing Cream is featured in the latest issue of Modern Luxury Beverly Hills and Kira was just chosen one of Angeleno’s Dynamic Women of Los Angeles 2018.

“It has been an exciting experience for Kira Reed Lorsch and I to create this organic CBD bronzing cream,” says Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face. “We’ve incorporated many essential vitamins our skin needs to halt the aging process and damage to the skin from UVA & UBB sun rays such as vitamin A, B, C, D & E as well as omega 3 and omega 6 to create a more vibrant appearance in our skin.”

Kira's Organic CBD Bronzing Cream is made with nourishing non-toxic ingredients that gives you a luminous summer tan glow instantly upon application. Keeping your skin moisturized and looking flawless without the harmful affects of the sun. Engineered around Cannabis Sativa seed oil and fortified with organic ingredients like aloe vera, apricot kernel oil and evening primrose oil, this body lotion leaves your skin smooth and soft everyday with a hint of glow.

Kira says: “I love that I was included in the creation of the product. Working with Noreen Taylor has been inspiring. We riffed on her bronzing formula and developed a lightweight, super wearable bronzer. It gives me that superstar shimmer I adore in a sensual, luxury CBD cream.”

You too can have a Hollywood red carpet glow. Order Kira’s Organic CBD Bronzing Cream by Donore in time for the Holidays. Get one for yourself and someone special on your Christmas list.

ABOUT NOREEN TAYLOR AND DONORE

Noreen Taylor is a celebrity make-up artist and CEO of Donore by The Organic Face, a company dedicated to creating chemical free, cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, 100 % organic beauty products. The mission of Donore by The Organic Face is to create a safe product that perfectly aligns with the growing consumer demand for more wholesome beauty products. See more at https://donorecosmetics.com IG@donorebeauty

ABOUT KIRA REED LORSCH

Kira Reed Lorsch is an actress and Emmy award winning, PGA producer. After graduating from the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television, Kira enjoyed a prolific on-camera career, including a 10-year stint as a reporter/producer for Playboy. She currently stars on Amazon Prime’s The Bay as “Jo Connors”, for which she received a 2018 Daytime Emmy acting nomination, and is “The Madame” in the new comedy Female Friendly. Her latest project is the feature Acts of Desperation. Kira is also the author of the best selling book SCORE How To Win The Girl of Your Dreams. See more about Kira at http://kirareedlorsch.com IG@kirareedlorsch

MEDIA CONTACT: ROGER NEAL @ NEAL PR

323-366-2796

OR

Prstarus2000@yahoo.com